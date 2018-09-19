Anushka Sharma has some honeyed words to say about husband Virat Kohli. Anushka feels that what keeps their relationship alive is the fact that both are simple people who are fond of simple pleasures of life. The too much in love with each other couple makes all effort for the world to know about their love for each other by blowing kisses in public places and posting loved up images on social media. The couple truly can’t keep their hand off each other.

Taking the trend forward, Anushka recently said at a promotional event for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga that she was married to the greatest man alive.

Recently Anushka mentioned on public platform that both of them look at fame from the same perspective and that they don’t consider themselves to be power couples. She said, “We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient. And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. I feel Virat and me are male and female versions of each other.”

Anushka also mentioned that both of them just do their own work with whole heart and soul and at the same time they are highly into spiritualism and consider themselves to be spiritual couple. Simple things in life give them pleasure.

This couple who are just too much in love makes sure that they are present for each and every event in each other’s life. Meanwhile, speaking of Sui Dhaaga, the movie releases on September 28, 2018, and is loosely based on the Make In India campaign which was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government. The movie will see both Varun and Anushka in the role of middle-class people and their journey towards self-reliance. The trailer for the movie has hit the right chords with the audience.