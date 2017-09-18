69th Emmy Awards: Priyanka Chopra Shines Bright In White On The Red Carpet, ‘Little Indian Boy’ Aziz Ansari Wins For Master Of None

Priyanka Chopra was a vision in white as she made her second red carpet appearance at the Emmys in a Balmain feathered dress.

The 35-year-old "Quantico" star, who twirled her way to the good books of fashion critics last year with flowy Jason Wu red dress, nailed the red carpet this time as well with a shimmery white full-sleeved, self-quilted number and fierce make-up.

Even though the dress was not as sexy as what Priyanka had worn in the past, it was a perfect blend of elegance and power, courtesy the gorgeous embellished, power-shoulders and neckline.

Priyanka wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and her make up had a sensual touch with deep berry on her pout and smokey eyes.

White seems to be Priyanka's favourite red carpet colour, as it is the third time in the row she has picked dresses in the shade for a major event.

The actor opted for a nude-white Zuhair Murad gown for her first Oscars appearance and repeated the colour with a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown at the 89th Academy Awards.

The Indian star presented the outstanding variety talk series award to John Oliver of "Last Week Tonight", with co- presenter Anthony Anderson.

Priyanka, who started her career in the West with ABC TV series "Quantico", made her Hollywood acting debut this year with "Baywatch".

The actor will soon start filming the third season on the show. She will also be seen in two more Hollywood films - "A Kid Like Jake" and "Isn't It Romantic?".

Here's the complete winners list:

-Supporting actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, "The Crown"

-Supporting actress in a comedy series: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

-Lead actress in a drama series: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

-Supporting actress in a drama series: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

-Lead actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

-Lead actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

-Lead actor in a comedy series: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

-Supporting actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

-Reality competition series: "The Voice"

-Variety talk series: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

-Variety sketch series: "Saturday Night Live"

-TV movie: "Black Mirror: San Junipero"

-Limited series or movie: "Big Little Lies"

-Lead actress in a limited series or movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

-Supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

-Lead actor in a limited series or movie: Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

-Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

-Animated series: "Bob's Burgers"

-Comedy series: "Veep"

-Drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"

-Directing for a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

-Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, "Big Little Lies"

-Directing for a Drama Series: Reed Morano, "The Handmaid's Tale"

-Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King "Saturday Night Live"

-Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us" - "The Big Day"

-Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale" - "Late"

-Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Melissa McCarthy "Saturday Night Live" - "Host: Melissa McCarthy"

-Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle "Saturday Night Live" - "Host: Dave Chappelle"

-Writing for a Drama Series: Bruce Miller "The Handmaid's Tale"

-Writing for a Variety Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

-Writing for a Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe "Master of None"

-Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Charlie Brooker "Black Mirror: San Junipero"

(ANI)