You Will Now Be Able To Experience Goa In A Helicopter

In an endeavour is to introduce heli-tourism services in the state for better connectivity and accessibility, BLADE India in association with the state government of Goa announced the launch of three helicopter services for inbound travellers – by the seat flights connecting Goa airport to North, South Goa and old Goa airport, private charter services from Maharashtra and within Goa and experiential flights to soak in the stunning shorelines of the state.



After an overwhelming response in Maharashtra and Karnataka, BLADE India is rapidly expanding its footprint in the country

and geared up to enter India’s most preferred leisure holiday destination – Goa. With this launch, BLADE India aims to make

Goa more accessible and navigable for travellers to discover the bounties and hidden gems at their own pace.

BLADE will be providing by-the-seat helicopter services from Goa airport to North and South Goa wherein a person can book

just a seat in a helicopter through the official website or app and cover this distance in a few minutes. Travellers can also opt

for short experiential helicopter flights of 10-15 minutes to bask in the beautiful Goa views from atop or charter the entire

aircraft should they wish to from nearby cities such as Mumbai, Pune and other neighbouring towns or within Goa as well.

A few other landing points in Goa are Surla, Sanquelim in North Goa.

On the introduction of new routes, Mr Amit Dutta, MD, BLADE India says, “The aim of heli-tourism services is to make

places more accessible through short-haul air mobility. The Goa airport and North - South Goa have always been disconnected

due to the road travel time involved and have been a pain point for travellers in Goa and locals alike. The goal is to bridge the

gap between the two locations and help local communities and businesses thrive by being connected”.