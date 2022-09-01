World Coconut Day: Celebrate This Sturdy Fruit With These Recipes

One of nature’s most versatile products, coconut can be used in drinks or be a part of your wellness ritual. Some coconut proponents even claim that the fruit’s oil can reverse dental decay — if you swish it around in your mouth for 20 minutes a day! You can’t make a piña colada or a decent Thai curry without it, its water makes a great recovery drink, and its fibrous husk, when burned, repels mosquitoes — these are just three of many excellent reasons to celebrate World Coconut Day on September 2.
Here are two recipes to make the best use of coconuts!
Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding: The Conscious Baker
Ingredients:
15 g cocoa powder
360 g coconut milk
75 g chia seeds
60 g date syrup
5 g vanilla
Pinch of salt
Method:
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.
Cling Wrap and keep in a refrigerator for 4 hours till the chia seeds are plumped up.
Pour into 4 glasses and serve chilled
Vegetable Coconut Soup: Simrun Chopra (Deep Health Coach and Nutritionist)
Ingredients:
7-8 mushrooms cut into to 4 pieces
2 medium size carrots cut in oval shapes
1 green capsicum cut in slant pieces
1 red capsicum cut in slant pieces
12-15 pieces of french beans cut in slant of 1" each
1/2 a medium size cauliflower/broccoli cut into florets
Stir fry all of the above vegetables in 1 tbsp of oil and keep aside ,should remain crunchy.
For the remaining ingredients
1/2 cup gram flour, to be dry roasted, till you get a nice fragrance, then keep aside .
2 cups of curd
1 onion ground to a paste
10-12 garlic pods ground to a paste
5-8 green chillies and 1" pc ginger ground to a paste (can add or lessen green chillies according to taste,no red chillies are used in this receipe )
2 cups of thick coconut milk (used 2 sachets of coconut powder, as per instruction)
3 cups of vegetable stock/hot water
Salt to taste
1/4 chopped spring onions
Lime juice to be put on serving .
2 tbsp of oil
Method:
In a kadai add the oil ,when it becomes warm add the onion and garlic paste Saute till it becomes a nice beige brown
Add the ginger and green chillies paste and saute till the raw smell of the ginger goes. Now add the vegetable stock ,when it comes to boil add the besan mixed with water to a paste.
Put the besan paste through a sieve and at the same time stir the broth continuously, so that lumps do not form.
Whip the curd and add to the kadhai. Add salt to taste. Mix it in well, and let it come to a boil.
When the broth starts rising, lower the flame and add the coconut milk. Stir it all nicely. Now add the stir fried vegetables and cook for a few minutes. Serve with noodles and lime. Garnish with chopped spring onions.
Quick vegetable stock
Add the peels and stems of the vegetables in a pot of water ,along with a few pods of garlic, one small piece of ginger and little salt .Once it comes to a boil, lower the flame and cook for 20-30 minutes. Strain and use the broth .