World Coconut Day: Celebrate This Sturdy Fruit With These Recipes

One of nature’s most versatile products, coconut can be used in drinks or be a part of your wellness ritual. Some coconut proponents even claim that the fruit’s oil can reverse dental decay — if you swish it around in your mouth for 20 minutes a day! You can’t make a piña colada or a decent Thai curry without it, its water makes a great recovery drink, and its fibrous husk, when burned, repels mosquitoes — these are just three of many excellent reasons to celebrate World Coconut Day on September 2.

Here are two recipes to make the best use of coconuts!

Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding: The Conscious Baker

Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

15 g cocoa powder

360 g coconut milk

75 g chia seeds

60 g date syrup

5 g vanilla

Pinch of salt

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Cling Wrap and keep in a refrigerator for 4 hours till the chia seeds are plumped up.

Pour into 4 glasses and serve chilled

Vegetable Coconut Soup: Simrun Chopra (Deep Health Coach and Nutritionist)

Vegetable Coconut Soup

Ingredients:

7-8 mushrooms cut into to 4 pieces

2 medium size carrots cut in oval shapes

1 green capsicum cut in slant pieces

1 red capsicum cut in slant pieces

12-15 pieces of french beans cut in slant of 1" each

1/2 a medium size cauliflower/broccoli cut into florets

Stir fry all of the above vegetables in 1 tbsp of oil and keep aside ,should remain crunchy.

For the remaining ingredients

1/2 cup gram flour, to be dry roasted, till you get a nice fragrance, then keep aside .

2 cups of curd

1 onion ground to a paste

10-12 garlic pods ground to a paste

5-8 green chillies and 1" pc ginger ground to a paste (can add or lessen green chillies according to taste,no red chillies are used in this receipe )

2 cups of thick coconut milk (used 2 sachets of coconut powder, as per instruction)

3 cups of vegetable stock/hot water

Salt to taste

1/4 chopped spring onions

Lime juice to be put on serving .

2 tbsp of oil

Method:

In a kadai add the oil ,when it becomes warm add the onion and garlic paste Saute till it becomes a nice beige brown

Add the ginger and green chillies paste and saute till the raw smell of the ginger goes. Now add the vegetable stock ,when it comes to boil add the besan mixed with water to a paste.

Put the besan paste through a sieve and at the same time stir the broth continuously, so that lumps do not form.

Whip the curd and add to the kadhai. Add salt to taste. Mix it in well, and let it come to a boil.

When the broth starts rising, lower the flame and add the coconut milk. Stir it all nicely. Now add the stir fried vegetables and cook for a few minutes. Serve with noodles and lime. Garnish with chopped spring onions.