World Beer Day: Drink Your Way With These Indian Homegrown Brands

Indians love to pop open a cold one on a summer day. Or well, any day. The homegrown beer industry has had a major upsurge, with breweries now being ubiquitous in the country. We've come a long way from the rice and barley concoctions that once delighted our forefathers.

This World Beer Day (5th August), here are some of the top homegrown brands that are making their mark in this flourishing alcobev business.

COPTER7

Copter7, launched by 7Ink Brews, comes in two variants: Copter7 Premium Strong and Copter7 Premium Lager. While Copter7 Strong is a malty amber lager with a mild toasty aroma and low bitterness levels, the Copter7 Premium Lager is a light, crisp beer. These beers are brewed locally with high-quality hops and malts in state-of-the-art facilities in Karnataka and Punjab.It is the latest launch inspired by their brand ambassador Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot, the special packaging and labelling is another noteworthy feature, inspired by the cricketer’s different jerseys and their colours.They have recently added a new range of non alcoholic zero beers to their portfolio which comes in two flavours - Cherry & Cranberry.

IRON HILL

This beer is brewed with the high quality raw materials imported from their source countries and some locally sourced to unite the craft beer lovers with original brews. Iron Hill India was started in 2017 by Teja Chekuri, as the first microbrewery in Andhra Pradesh. This beer is now available in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bangalore, but by the end of 2022, they plan to expand in more cities across the country.

MAKA DI

A Goa-based brewery that regulars have compared to is at par with European beers like that of Germany and Belgium. Belgian Blanche, Honey Ale, Bavarian Kellerbier and Belgian Tripel are the four variants that are currently available. The Belgian Blanche boasts of a slight floral hop and the Belgian yeast adds more body to this amazing beer. This beer is available in Goa, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

7 RIVERS

Anheuser Busch InBev’s Indian unit took its customers by surprise when it launched two local wheat beers in 2019, thus giving birth to the 7 Rivers Brewing Co. With its colourful and vibrant packaging, this homegrown beer brand soon became everyone’s favourite and got featured in Instagram stories all around. It launched with two variants, Machaa and Veere.

KATI PATANG

One of India’s most recent craft beer brands to enter the market, Kati Patang is famously known for brewing its beer with sparkling clear, pure Himalayan spring water. The name speaks to those who are unashamedly free-spirited and refuse to let anything hamper their freedom of expression and was originally brewed in Bhutan’s Serbhum brewery. When Kati Patang launched in 2018, Delhi was the only place in India lucky enough to get a taste. But now this brand can be found in Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Mumbai too! Kati Patang currently has four variants – Bareilly Bold, Zesty Amber, Snappy Wheat and Saffron Lager.

SIMBA

Simba has found its loyal takers across the country. Unlike beers produced at large scale, tier beers are made in small batches using finely crafted recipes.Simba Wit is a modern Indian take on the classic Belgian Wit style. It is refreshing, with slight citrusy notes, without being overly sweet. It derives spice notes from the coriander seeds, but what makes this craft beer special is the subtle hints of lemongrass on the nose and palate. It pours golden hazy, with a fluffy head. It is light-bodied and refreshing, making it extremely sessionable

GODFATHER

The brand that withstood the test of time is owned by DeVans Modern breweries which started in 1961 and launched the brand in 1984. It is available in two variations- Super 8 with eight percent ABV and Legendry with 7.2 percent ABV.