Summer Bucketlist: 6 Overwater Resorts Where You Can Beat The Heat

When you can’t find your feet on the ground, it means it’s time to set off for the sea, or a giant lake in the mountains. It has been scientifically proven that sounds of water can calm a stressed out mind. Picture it - you are lying in your plush bed, listening to waves lap below your room, watching the sun set...

Naaz Houseboat, Srinagar

We have to start any feature on floating stays tours with an iconic Srinagar shikara. Naaz Kashmir is luxury with a touch of tradition. Curated by the grandson of the legendary M.S. Baktoo about 40 years ago, the houseboat is a fusion of old and new that can be seen in the bright sofas and beautiful carving on the dining table and chairs.

Travellers can enjoy the early morning mist on the calm waters of this serene paradise, go trout fishing, feast on traditionally cooked meals, and unwind over a cup of kahwa with the mountains visible from their rooms.

Poovar Island Resort, Trivandrum

Surrounded by the famed backwaters of Kerala flanked on the east by the Arabian Sea and on the west by the Ghats, the ocean close by and a dream golden beach, this resort has it all. Picture swaying coconut trees, boundless golden dunes, the ultramarine of the ocean, emerald backwaters, and lush green vegetation - all creating peak exotic vacation vibe for any traveller.

Munjoh Ocean Resort, Andaman

Want to go surfing on the southern Indian tide? Opt to dip down and find homely comfort at Munjoh with its personalised beach villas - perfect for a secluded stay in one of the world's most gorgeous settings, the island of Havelock. The atmosphere is both luxurious and environmentally sustainable, with painted corrugated iron roofing and natural hardwood structures housing jewel-toned soft velvet couches and gold-accented décor. You can rent a scooty from the resort to explore the island.

Polo Floatel, Kolkata

For a mix of heritage, lineage and luxury, one must take a trip to the newly opened Polo Floatel that houses a mix of old Calcutta and contemporary hospitality right on the Hooghly. It has been recently restored with updated facilities and impeccable services. Because of its unique location adjacent to both land and ocean, the hotel offers cabins that are designed to optimise the view from each room.

Chunnambar Boathouse, Tamil Nadu

Any visit to Puducherry would be incomplete without a stop at its mesmerising beaches. One can opt to stay on the beach rather than near it. With the absolutely lovely Chunnambar boathouse, the most serene spot of Puducherry can be witnessed. The Chunnambar boathouse, with its perfect blend of peace and solitude, is an easy retreat from the fast-paced city life. On one side, a brook runs alongside the boathouse, and lush green meadows with waterfall backdrops add to the place's charm.

Emerald Pristine Island, Alappuzha

Alappuzha is a town featuring canals, backwaters, beaches, and lagoons. It was dubbed the "Venice of the East" by Viceroy of India George Curzon at the turn of the century, and has been offering water-based stays for many decades. The Emerald Resort Chain has found its feet in the town at Kodamthuruth, around 39.2 kilometres from Alappuzha Railway Station. It offers premium floating cottages, royal suites, and superior floating cottages. Head out for a relaxing the spa experience while the sunset paints the sky in hues of pink and red.