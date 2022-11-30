Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival Is Back

Nagaland stands at the epicentre of tribal culture and traditions; here, the "Festival of Festivals," i.e. the Hornbill Festival, is set to take place after a hiatus of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. To showcase the land's cultural heritage, this extravaganza is set to reverberate with cultural exhibitions, music and more from December 1 to 10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, situated about 12 km from the capital city of Kohima.

The tribals performing a traditional dance Amitrane / Shutterstock.com

First organised in 2000 and set to host its 23rd edition, the Hornbill Festival derives its name from the Indian Hornbill, a bird that nests in the forests of Nagaland and has been a fixture in the state’s folklore for ages.

The Hornbill Festival

In addition to showcasing Nagaland’s diverse tribal culture, the festival aims to foster inter-tribal cooperation, promote state tourism and provide a platform for entrepreneurs and artists to present their products and skills. For travellers, this event is the perfect gateway to understanding and exploring this eastern state.

What To Expect

With participation from all the tribes of Nagaland, the Hornbill Festival is a melange of colourful celebrations that include crafts, sports, food, music, games and ceremonies. From fashion presentations and beauty pageants to displays of traditional skills such as archery, wrestling and other indigenous activities, there is something for everyone here. Additionally, traditional artworks such as paintings, woodcarvings, and sculptures will also be on show.

Tribesmen of Nagaland perform their traditional tribal dance at the annual Hornbill festival David Evison / Shutterstock.com

The line-up for the festival also promises a dazzling affair. Andrea Tariang and band, Ugen Bhutia, Kekhrie Ringa, and GMP band will perform at the Hornbill Festival.

Focus On The Youth

Owing to the reach of the festival and its largescale impact on the state’s youth population, there is no better time to promote health and wellness among youngsters. Durex "The Birds And Bees Talk" is the Health partner of the Hornbill Festival 2022.

Reckitt, the leading global consumer health and hygiene company with Durex India's "The Birds and Bees Talk" (TBBT) programme, seeks to comprehensively address life skills for youth between 10 to 19 years in six eastern states of India. The aim is to promote awareness, consent, protection and equity while fostering a space for healthy discussions. Plan India is implementing the initiative to support the government’s efforts towards promoting adolescent health in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. TBBT will allow attendees to explore the beauty of Kohima through a flight simulator at the event.

What To Keep In Mind

Domestic tourists must have an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to access Nagaland. The cost is INR 50 for 15 days and INR 500 for 365 days. You can obtain the ILP by logging in to the Nagaland government's official website.

How to Reach Nagaland

By air: Nagaland has an airport in Dimapur, which is regularly serviced by major airlines. Tourists will then have to travel to Kohima by road.

By road: The state has a good road network. First, proceed towards Dimapur and then to Kohima.

By rail: The central railway station in the state is at Dimapur. From there, you can reach Kohima via public transport or private cars.