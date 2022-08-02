Mumbai Local: Hit Up Woodside Inn For The 15th Edition Of The Beer & Burger Festival, Soundbite Edition

Woodside Inn has pioneered the movement of pairing different beers and burgers with their first Beer & Burger Festival in the year 2008. The past fourteen editions of the popular festival have seen innovations with exciting pairings and flavours. The fifteenth edition draws inspiration from different musical artists in the world as they will also host the Soundbite festival. f

Each outlet of Woodside Inn will have a different set of artists performing live. Renowned artist Baba Sehgal has also created an exclusive rap for the festival.

High on Hops

With this edition, Mumbai's popular gastro-pub - present in Colaba, Bandra and Andheri - will take people a tad closer to the music-theme with 16 heady beers and 11 decadent burgers, including six limited edition craft beers specially brewed with German precision. Brewed by the folks at BIRA is the Sriracha Stout BIRA, brewed with bird's eye and red chillies. This experimental brew got quite a kick with aromas of dark roasted chocolate and hot sauce. Try the Nitro Rice Lager by Gateway Brewing Co - a light lager served on nitrogen gas for a super smooth and creamy mouthfeel. Or the Tropical IPA bursting with aromas of tropical fruits like mango and pineapple, dry hopped.

The folks at Bombay Duck Brewing Co. have brewed Can't Stop American Wheat Ale - a wheat beer brewed with American hops and big on flavour, low on ABV. As You Like It is a British bitter by 2 Down Beer Co. Malty with a subtle spice, this classic British style beer is flavourful and sessionable. Another exclusive brew is the Mangosteen Gose by Great State Aleworks. Brewed in a classical style, the use of fresh Ooty mangosteens complement this sessionably sour beer.

Bun Times

Served on a multi-grain bun with different sides, the burger menu includes some interesting vegetarian and vegan options like the Baba Sehgal which is a thecha paneer Koliwada burger with sirkewala pyaaz, beer batter crunch, and potato skins; the Bob Marley - a jerk plantain n bean burger with white cheddar, tropical slaw (purple cabbage, pineapple, raw mango), and sweet potato chips; the Bryan Adams which is vegan burger with a Blue Tribe no-chicken double patty, soft spot cheese melt, and grated spiced evo eggs, with kale.

Non-vegetarian options include the Daft Punk Cordon Bleu Chicken Burger which has smoked bacon and blue cheese stuffed, spiced berry compote, classic coleslaw and truffle and rosemary fries, the Santana with juicy pork birria burger Mexican spice pork jus, and sweet potato chips; and the U2 Boozy Tenderloin Burger with a tenderloin patty and Jameson bacon ketchup.

There is certainly nothing more enticing in the rains than the thought of a chilled beer (in a 1 litre Stein glass, of course) and a freshly-flipped burger. So make your way to your nearest Woodside Inn and experience all things beer, burger and a big chunk of Germany right here in maximum city.

The Information

When: Until Friday, August 19, 2022. 12 noon to 11.30 pm

Contact: +91 7718900099 (Colaba), +91 8451957787 (Bandra) and +91 8898192961 (Andheri)

Available at Woodside Inn, Colaba, Bandra and Andheri