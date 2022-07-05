Made From Recycled Marine Waste, Akasa Air's Crew Uniform Is Chic And Comfortable

India's newest airline, Akasa Air, unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform, featuring a youthful and contemporary design. Ditching pencil heels and skirts, Akasa Air is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew.

Keeping in mind the aesthetic and environmental concerns, the trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the trousers, jacket and sneaker combo will ensure employees’ comfort during their busy flight schedules. The jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment. Given the mobile lifestyle of crew members and long hours spent standing, Vanilla Moon designed sneakers that are light, and contain extra cushioning from heel to toe to ensure better support. In line with Akasa Air's approach towards sustainability, the sole of the sneakers is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “Employee centricity and sustainability are going to be at the core of everything that we do at Akasa Air. We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers".

Akasa Air, which received the delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India on June 21, is now gearing up for its commercial launch by the end of July.

