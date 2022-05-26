Ladakh Becomes World’s Highest Bungee Jumping Venue To Boost Adventure Tourism

Ladakh, known for its pristine Himalayan view and long never-ending roads, has another surprise for adventure lovers. To boost the adventure side of the region, Ladakh has launched a new bungee jumping experience. It is said to be the world’s highest bungee jumping site. It is situated just 35km away from Leh and 7 km away from the Confluence of Zanskar and Indus river towards Chilling. The site offers an extraordinary view of Tsongsti Village. This new initiative aims to bring tourists from all across the world to the village and boost tourism in the region.

The founder of Ladakh Bungee Jumping, Sonam Wangyal, is a trained professional in bungee jumping. Bungee jumping has the potential to boost adventure tourism in the region apart from the existing rafting, trekking and skiing.

The location of the bungee jumping offers a brand new view of the Zanskar river. The cliff is located the 90-degree and people can jump upto 190 feet from the ground. The total time duration for this sport ranges from three and a half to four minutes.

Keeping in mind the safety precautions, bungee jumping will be supervised by trained professionals. The jumpmaster will give you instructions before the jump as well as guide you. People above the age group of 18 can participate. However, they must weigh more than 40 kgs in order to participate. The price for bungee jumping is approx. Rs 4,000 and a vertical zipline will cost Rs 3,000.

This will make Rishikesh’s Jumping Heights the second bungee jumping point in India. It is located at a height of 83 metres. You will get to witness the tributary of River Ganga and the stunning landscapes of Rishikesh.

Watch the video to experience Ladakh’s bungee jumping site here.