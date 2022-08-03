Kerala Literature Festival To Be Held From January 12 to 15

The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF 2023) will be held on the beaches of Kozhikode from January 12th to January 15th, 2023. The 4-day festival set along the shores of the Arabian Sea was originally scheduled for January 2022 but was postponed to January 2023 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kerala Literature Festival is supported by the Government of Kerala and is organized by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation.

With an aggregate footfall of more than 3 lakhs, KLF is the second largest festival of its kind in Asia combining the best of literary and popular cultures. One of the most popular literary festivals in the subcontinent it brings writers, artists, actors, celebrities, thinkers, and activists closer to people of different backgrounds and interests.

The sessions at KLF, aim to map literature through discussions on aspects of Science & Technology, Art, Cinema, Politics, Music, Environment, Literature, Pandemic & Its Impacts, Business & Entrepreneurship, Health, Art & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Gender, Economy, Culture Genomics, History & Politics and various facets that shape human consciousness. The sixth edition promises to be an outstanding affair with over 400 speakers including the likes of popular writer Jeffrey Archer, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee & Ada Yonath, Piyush Pande, Francesc Miralles, Geethanjali Shree, Wendy Doniger, Ramachandra Guha, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Neelakantan, Shashi Tharoor, Manu S Pillai, Prakash Raj, Shobhaa De among others.

