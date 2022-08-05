Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Free Entry To Monuments Under ASI-Protection Until August 15

This will be provided to Indian travellers as well as foreign visitors who plan to visit these sites from August 5 to August 15

According to media reports, there are 3,600 ASI-protected monuments in the country
According to media reports, there are 3,600 ASI-protected monuments in the country Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 6:57 pm

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the 75th Independence Day celebration, all the monuments and sites which are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will have free entry. This will be provided to Indian travellers as well as foreign visitors who plan to visit these sites from August 5 to August 15.

Taking it to the microblogging site, Twitter, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said,” As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022.”

To take the celebration a step higher, different events will be conducted including a cleaning campaign and exhibitions, which will take place in Agra which houses the famous Taj Mahal.

Related stories

Thailand All Set To Host 3-Day International Festival Showcasing Colours of Northeast India

Kerala Is The First Indian State To Provide Its Own Internet Services, Declares It A Basic Right

Varanasi Becomes The First Cultural And Tourism Capital Of SCO

As per media reports, a swachhata campaign of 40 monuments will take place from August 8 to 15. Following monuments will be lit up as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - the Agra Fort, Akbar’s Tomb at Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri and Itmad-ud-daulah. Reports further claim that the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Guru Ka Tal at Sikandra will hold exhibitions. Along with this, two tricolours each 50 feet high will be installed at Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.

According to media reports, there are 3,600 ASI-protected monuments in the country. There are total of 116 monuments which charge an entry fee. The states are 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in Maharashtra, 12 in Karnataka, 10 in Delhi, eight in Madhya Pradesh, six in Gujarat and seven in Tamil Nadu.

These monuments are found in different geographical settings which sheds light on historical eras, prehistoric and colonial times. Such monuments serve as perfect examples of ancient settlements, temples, mosques, tombs, churches, cemeteries, forts, palaces, step-wells, rock-cut, cavers and secular architecture.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Azadi Ka Mahotsav Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) Archaeological Sites Taj Mahal 75th Independence Day Agra Fort
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis