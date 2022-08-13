Five Wellness Retreats In India For A Detox

Meditation, regular exercise, yoga coupled with a digital detox - there are many ways to relax and rejuvenate, away from the hustle bustle of city life.The pandemic instilled a sense of deep introspection about what self-care meant and entailed. As the focus shifts towards greater physical and mental well-being, here is a roundup of wellness retreats that will make your stress melt away

Ananda in the Himalayas, Narendra Nagar

One of the most well known and loved wellness retreats in the world, this former residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal is surrounded by forests as it rests on the foothills of the Himalayas. Situated near Rishikesh, Ananda in the Himalayas is a multi-award winning, destination spa and wellness retreat, with signature wellness programs such as Ayurvedic Rejuvenation, Panchakarma, Holistic Detox, Dhyana Meditation, and Stress Management.

Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Bengaluru

Shreyas has put in place guidelines for both the staff and guests for healthy lifestyle practices. Guests will be on special diets to boost immunity, along with regular yoga sessions, breathing and meditation practices. The serene atmosphere at Shreyas and the greenery are a great add-on for healing. Last year, the retreat had put together a post-Covid care package that includes Ayurvedic therapies, naturopathy, yoga (pranayama and meditation) and a nutritious diet plan.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, ​​Chauth Ka Barwara

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might have made Barwara a household name, it is their 30,000-sq-ft Six Senses Spa and fitness centre that steals the limelight once you are here. Indulge in a rejuvenation of all your senses as you find peace amidst ayurvedic treatments, meditation sessions, with customised wellness programmes that cater to your exact requirements.

Himalayan Iyengar Yoga Centre (HIYC), Dharamkot and Arambol

Not many people headed to the serene village of Dharamkot near McLeodGanj know about this little retreat in the middle of a pine forest. Founder and teacher Sharat Arora is another proponent of the Iyengar school, and offers courses like yoga for therapy, yoga for Vipassana and yoga for Ayurveda after the completion of the compulsory five-day training initially. In November, at the onset of winter, Sharat and the school moves to Arambol in north Goa! We'll let you find out the rest yourself

Namami Health Retreat Wellness Sanctuary, Kerala

Namami Health Retreat and Wellness Sanctuary is a futuristic wellness centre at the banks of Periyar River in Ernakulum, Kerala. Our retreat combines the ancient sciences of Yoga, Ayurveda and Meditation with complementary alternative medicine to enhance life expectancy through a holistic 360-degree approach towards health and wellness. They curate tailor made packages with best remedies, functional medicine, post-operative care, treatments, cuisines, activities and accommodation through strategic partnerships and associations in the lap of nature and luxury.

