Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Don’t Want To Answer Work Emails On A Vacation? Get A Horse In Iceland To Do It For You

There are horses in Iceland that tirelessly hoof-tap out emails so that you can take a break. Here’s how!

Let an Icelandic horse handle your correspondence Visit Iceland

Updated: 31 May 2022 3:07 pm

Nothing ruins a vacation like a work email notification on your phone. But now, you don’t have to worry about it if you’re in Iceland. You can leave it to the horses!

Iceland tourism has outdone itself with the introduction of the ‘out-horse your email’ campaign which involves trained horses that readily type out out-of-office emails. Fancy that! OutHorse Your Email is primarily for people traveling to Iceland, but the free service can be availed by anyone around the world.

A couple of Icelandic tech experts collaborated with horse trainers to build a horse-sized keyboard that sits on the ground while a trained Icelandic horse walks all over it and taps out your out-of-office email. Don’t worry about the contents of the email, for the horses have been trained to put corporate buzzwords to use so “your boss will never know the difference.”

The working of this ingenious system is very simple. All you have to do is fill out a form on the main website of the horse email service and your email will be taken care of by a beautiful, highly trained horse. The horse will promptly let your office know that the sender of this email is on a vacation and that a horse was responsible for typing it out. 

