Delhi’s Malcha Mahal Finds Its Way To The City’s Tourist Map

For people who like to venture to spooky places and believe in unexplained encounters, Delhi has the perfect place for you. Malcha Mahal, a Tughlaq-era hunting lodge, will now be on the tourist map. It is one of the many destinations in the city that have successfully created an aura that draws in people from far and wide. Located in Chanakyapuri, this 14th-century monument will undergo renovation and then be added to the heritage structure, said the officials.

History of Malcha Mahal



Malcha Mahal was built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and was used as a hunting lodge. The family which moved in did not want to keep any connection with the outside world. Building a ‘residence is haunted’ narrative, the mahal, also known as the Wilayat Mahal, has disallowed the public from entering the structure for 30 years now. The stone palace became a destination for paranormal researchers after Prince Ali Raza passed away in 2017.



Today, the government’s archaeology department is making an effort to hire a consultant and follow detailed attempts at the restoration of the royal palace. If things work according to the plan, the restoration work will begin in the next five-six months. However, it will take a few years to complete the project. According to the official sources, most people are not aware of this hidden historical monument. To spread awareness about its existence, the government is planning to conduct tourist-friendly activities and also put the destination on the city’s tourist map.

