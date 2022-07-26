All Things Nice Presents A Wine Dinner With Spanish Chef Omar Allibhoy Of Tapas Revolution, London

Leading wine, spirits and luxury marketing, consulting and events agency All Things Nice presents an evening that celebrates contemporary Spanish cuisine by celebrity chef Omar Allibhoy of the critically acclaimed 'Tapas Revolution' restaurants across England as he teams up with Chef Paul Kinny, Executive Chef of The St. Regis Mumbai to create a 6-course wine dinner paired with a fine selection of wine by Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal for one night only in Bangalore.

Young, talented Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy is creating a buzz within the UK food scene and has much to celebrate. He is the owner of the critically acclaimed restaurant chain Tapas Revolution and has published two hugely successful cookbooks, ‘Tapas Revolution’ and ‘Spanish Made Simple’, both of which have remained in the top 10 Spanish cookbooks on Amazon ever since.

His illustrious career has been accompanied by several appearances on popular television, including Sunday Brunch, The One Show, This Morning, MasterChef, Saturday Kitchen, Paul Hollywood’s Pies & Puds, and Nigel and Adam’s Farm Kitchen. He is also one of the most popular chefs on YouTube channel ‘Jamie’s Food Tube’.

Chef Omar Allibhoy

Born in Madrid and trained by the legendary Ferran Adria of El Bulli, Omar arrived in the UK in 2008 to take over the reins at El Pirata Detapas in West London, quickly establishing it as one of London’s best tapas restaurants and winning excellent reviews. Whilst there, he was featured on Channel 4’s ‘Ramsay’s Best Restaurant’, and Omar’s reputation as the ‘Antonio Banderas of cooking’ was born.

“I am truly looking forward to travelling to India, which is a place unknown to me yet it is very close to my heart since my dad and family come from this wonderful country. I am incredibly excited to bring my Spanish dishes to these dinners, which I am hoping will delight all our guests with flavours from the different regions of Spain, but with a modern twist”, says Chef Omar.

“All Things Nice is constantly looking to offer one-off unique culinary experiences and we are extremely excited to bring Omar to India, alongside Chef Paul Kinny and his team at The St. Regis Mumbai to offer our members and partner members hedonistic food and wine-driven experience”, says Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, All Things Nice.

The dinners will showcase a contemporary multiple-course tapas-style menu paired perfectly with wine. Indulge in some of the dishes that have been created keeping in mind ingredients that offer clear distinct flavours of contemporary Spain.

The event is presented by HSBC with Turkish Airlines as the Airline Partner and The St. Regis Mumbai as Hotel Partner.

“We remain committed to bringing new experiences at Sette Mara, our vibrant specialty venue. We look forward to hosting a curated six-course Spanish dinner paired with exquisite wines as we showcase his exceptional talent to our guests,” says Keith Rajan, Executive Assistant Manager, Food & Beverage at The St. Regis Mumbai.

The Information

When: July 28 and 30, 8pm

Where: Sette Mara, The St. Regis, Mumbai and The Leela Palace, Bengaluru.

Price: Rs7,500 all-inclusive, per person

To confirm your attendance email info@allthingsnice.in or call +91 98206 98883

Limited seats are available.

ON THE MENU

APERITIVO

Casa Bottega Prosecco 2020, Veneto, Italy

Crudites, Beetroot & Blue Cheese Foam, Sultanas & Pear Chutney, Walnuts

Confit Leek, Romesco Toasted Nuts Sauce, Yogurt, Lemon Oil

FIRST

Slow Cooked Egg, Truffled Potato Parmentier, Jamon Iberico

Or

Mushrooms Croquette, Truffled Potato Parmentier & Truffle Shavings

Bodegas Conde Valdemar Blanco 2020, Rioja, Spain

SECOND

Wild Seabass Fillet

Pea Puree, Caramelised Onion, Garlic, Capers & Chili Sauce

Or

Marinated Cauliflower

Pea Puree, Caramelised Onion, Pea Shoots, Fennel & Coriander Cream

Born Rose 2020, Barcelona, Spain

THIRD

Shellfish Creamy Rice, Prawn, Lobster, Black Garlic Alioli

Or

Artichoke & Boletus Creamy Rice, Confit Artichoke and Black Alioli

Montredon Reserve Cote du Rhone Rouge 2019, Rhone Valley, France

FOURTH

Chicken Roulade, Mushroom Croquette,

Butternut Squash Puree, Chicken Demi Glaze

Or

Courgette & Vegetable Pisto Cannelloni,

Blue Cheese & Walnut Croquette, Manchego Sauce

Moulin de Gassac Albaran 2020, Languedoc, France

FIFTH

Marinated Lamb Rump, Sherry Cherry Tomato,

Caramelised Apple & Honey Puree, Mustard & Brandy Sauce

Or

Braised Seasonal Vegetables,

Sherry Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelised Apple & Honey Puree, Mustard & Brandy Glaze

El Goru 2020, Jumilla, Spain

SIXTH

“Torrija” Bread & Butter Pudding, Almond Custard, Coffee Granita, Hazelnut Ice Cream