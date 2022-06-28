A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

In a world where wonder never ceases, here’s another one for you. A fine sky dining experience awaits. A futuristic giant nuclear-powered flying hotel, Sky Cruise, showcases basic amenities like a gym and swimming pool with the ability to carry around 5,000 passengers. The concept is by Tony Holmsten and designed by Hashem AI-Ghaili, a filmmaker and producer, who is also known for fantastic infographic science and technology videos.

The AI-piloted Sky Cruise will remain airborne for several days or even months. It is designed in a way in which it will never land. The cruise will be powered by 20 nuclear fusion engines. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off from their respective destinations. Repair and other maintenance will also be carried out when the Sky Cruise is in the air.

According to the creator, the aircraft is regarded as the ‘future of transport’. In a report, Al-Ghaili said,” All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous.”

The aircraft features a 360-degree view of the sky, an entertainment deck, a shopping mall, sports center, restaurant, bar, playground, cinema, wedding hall, swimming pools, meeting hall and everything. For all occasions, the aircraft has everything ready and sorted.

The aircraft will require plenty of staff to look after things. The launch date of this Sky Cruise is yet to be announced.

Watch the full video here