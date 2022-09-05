A Birder's Getaway List From Delhi

If you ask avid bird watchers, waiting to spot these winged wonders is a delight. And if you wish to find a quiet spot for your birding adventures, there are many areas around Delhi that act as perfect getaways for a memorable experience.

Corbett National Park

White fronted bee eater bird at Corbett National Park Shutterstock

Tigers are undoubtedly the prime attraction of Corbett National Park. However, the area is home to a colourful palette of wildlife that is less explored. In fact, there are birds aplenty including cinereous vultures, rosy minivets, spot-bellied eagle owls and lesser fish eagles, among many others. Rich in its avifauna, Corbett houses around 600 species of Indian and migratory birds. You can find night birds, water birds, grassland birds and also woodland birds. Beyond birding, you can also visit the various other landmarks of the national park.

Surajpur Wetland and Natural Forest

Ruff bird flying near river body at Surajpur bird sanctuary Shutterstock

his option is ideal for birdwatchers who are too impatient to spend too much time in a car. Just a couple of hours are all you need to reach Surajpur Wetland and Natural Forest in Greater Noida. It is a birder’s paradise amidst a concrete jungle. You can spot a red-crested pochard, greylag goose or gadwall among its recorded avifauna population of 82 water birds, 99 woodland birds and 49 grassland birds. Winters also bring a flurry of migratory birds. Additionally, you get the bonus of spotting butterflies and reptiles as well.

National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary

Indian skimmers on the Chambal river Shutterstock

A boat safari along the Chambal River is the best way to get acquainted with its wildlife. National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary, situated on the banks of the Chambal River is popular for gharial crocodile and river dolphin, but also plays host to more than 320 species of resident and migratory birds. A birdwatchers' paradise, visitors can spot birds like sarus crane, greater flamingo, brown hawk-owl, Indian courser and darters, among many others

Pangot

Yellow-breasted Greenfinch in Pangot Shutterstock

If quiet atmosphere is something you seek, the seven hours drive to Pangot in Uttarakhand are worth it. The place is left natural, except for selected stores and residential structures. In fact, it might impress you to know that many of the houses were built with an additional space left for nests. The land (more specifically, the air) boasts 250 species of avifauna. You can spot six varieties of paridae, better known in the area as tit birds. You are spoilt for choice with multiple trails for you to embark. Oriental turtle doves, various kinds of woodpeckers, plum headed parakeets and spotted owls are only a fraction of the bird variety that will give you company here.

Pong Dam

Migratory birds seen at Pong Dam Lake, Himachal Pradesh Shutterstock

What was once constructed on the Beas river to generate hydroelectricity soon became a birder’s paradise. Pong dam in Himachal Pradesh was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1986. Home to over 220 species of bird, the reservoir lends you unforgettable views of bar-headed geese, black-headed gulls, black stors and red-necked grebe, among others. Over 1,00,000 water birds are known to migrate to the reservoir in the winter months. The area attracts birdwatchers from around the country and also offers a fair range of water sports in which one can partake. These include kayaking and water skiing.