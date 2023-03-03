Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
WTT Contender: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee Crash Out After Round Of 16 Loss

WTT Contender: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee Crash Out After Round Of 16 Loss

While Sutirtha lost in straight games, Manika was able to take one game before losing 6-11 3-11 11-9 11-7.

Batra had upset world no. 14 Adriana Diaz in the previous round.
Batra had upset world no. 14 Adriana Diaz in the previous round.

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 11:00 pm

Ace women paddlers Manika Batra and Sutirtha  Mukherjee lost their pre quarter-final matches as Indian challenge ended at the World Table Tennis Star Contender event in Panaji on Friday. (More Sports News)

Portugal's World No. 19 Fu Yu disposed off Sutirtha in straight games -- 11-5 11-7 11-5. This was her second defeat at the hands of Fu.

Batra did one better than her compatriot against world No. 20 Qian Tanyi of China as she was able to take a game from her higher-ranked opponent. Tanyi won 6-11 3-11 11-9 11-7.

"I am done with my tournament. I think I just gave my best in this tournament - Star Contender Goa. But winning and losing is a part of every athlete's life. I have learnt many things from my game. I will just work on that and I will just give my 100%. I will work hard for my next tournament for my country," Batra said after the match.

