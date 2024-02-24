Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey reacts after losing the WPL 2024 match to Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana hits a six during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia with with Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her fifty during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals bowler Arundhati Reddy with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey celebrates her fifty during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.