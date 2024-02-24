Sports

WPL 2024: Sajeevan Sajana's Last-Ball Six Seals Mumbai Indians Win Over Delhi Capitals

There could not have been a better script for the season-opening clash of Women's Premier League 2024. The match going right down to the wire, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed off the penultimate ball with five runs still to get. In walks new batter Sajeevan Sajana, and what does she do? She lofts it cleanly over long-on. A last-ball six that cruelly dashes Delhi Capitals' hopes of revenge for the 2023 final loss. Chasing a challenging target of 172, the defending champions sneaked through with four wickets in hand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. Though senior pros Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet set up the chase with their sterling half-centuries, it was S Sajana who was the talk of the town with her daredevil finish. Kerala all-rounder Sajana was picked up by Mumbai for INR 15 lakh in the WPL auction earlier, and she certainly reposed the faith in her with her clutch finish. The 28-year-old hails from Mananthavadi in Wayanad, and has led Kerala and played for India ‘A’.