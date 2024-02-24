Sports

WPL 2024: Sajeevan Sajana's Last-Ball Six Seals Mumbai Indians Win Over Delhi Capitals

There could not have been a better script for the season-opening clash of Women's Premier League 2024. The match going right down to the wire, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed off the penultimate ball with five runs still to get. In walks new batter Sajeevan Sajana, and what does she do? She lofts it cleanly over long-on. A last-ball six that cruelly dashes Delhi Capitals' hopes of revenge for the 2023 final loss. Chasing a challenging target of 172, the defending champions sneaked through with four wickets in hand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. Though senior pros Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet set up the chase with their sterling half-centuries, it was S Sajana who was the talk of the town with her daredevil finish. Kerala all-rounder Sajana was picked up by Mumbai for INR 15 lakh in the WPL auction earlier, and she certainly reposed the faith in her with her clutch finish. The 28-year-old hails from Mananthavadi in Wayanad, and has led Kerala and played for India ‘A’.

Photo Webdesk
February 24, 2024

WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey reacts after losing the WPL 2024 match to Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana hits a six during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia with with Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her fifty during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals bowler Arundhati Reddy with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: DC vs MI
WPL 2024: DC vs MI Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey celebrates her fifty during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

