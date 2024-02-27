Delhi Capitals batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate after winning a Women's Premier League (WPL) match over UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals batter Meg Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma being greeted by Meg Lanning after she hit fifty during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz player Kiran Navgire reacts after she dropped a catch during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma raises her bat to celebrate her fifty during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals Radha Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz batter Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals Marizanne Kapp with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Tahlia Mcgrath during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.