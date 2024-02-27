Sports

WPL 2024: Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma Take Delhi Capitals To Big Win Over UP Warriorz

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals completely outplayed Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in match 4 of the Women's Premier League 2024, chasing down a 120-run target with nine wickets and 33 balls to spare. South African medium-pacer Marizanne Kapp returned astonishing T20 figures of 4-1-5-3, and India opener Shafali Verma later smashed a blazing unbeaten half-century (64 not out off 43 balls) to power Delhi past the target with utmost ease at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 26. While Kapp did the early damage, India left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief in the latter half, picking up four wickets for just 20 runs to decisively tilt the match in Delhi's favour.

February 27, 2024

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Delhi Capitals batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate after winning a Women's Premier League (WPL) match over UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Meg Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma being greeted by Meg Lanning after she hit fifty during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz player Kiran Navgire reacts after she dropped a catch during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma raises her bat to celebrate her fifty during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals Radha Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz batter Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz
WPL Match: Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Delhi Capitals Marizanne Kapp with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Tahlia Mcgrath during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

