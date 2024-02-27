Sports

WPL 2024: Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma Take Delhi Capitals To Big Win Over UP Warriorz

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals completely outplayed Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in match 4 of the Women's Premier League 2024, chasing down a 120-run target with nine wickets and 33 balls to spare. South African medium-pacer Marizanne Kapp returned astonishing T20 figures of 4-1-5-3, and India opener Shafali Verma later smashed a blazing unbeaten half-century (64 not out off 43 balls) to power Delhi past the target with utmost ease at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 26. While Kapp did the early damage, India left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief in the latter half, picking up four wickets for just 20 runs to decisively tilt the match in Delhi's favour.