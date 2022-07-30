Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Who Is Sanket Mahadev Sargar – India First Medallist At Commonwealth Games 2022

Sanket Mahadev Sargar bagged a silver in men’s 55kg weightlifting with a total lift of 248kg. He lost gold by 1 kg to Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar in action during men's 55kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Sanket Mahadev Sargar in action during men's 55kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022. PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 5:22 pm

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a silver in the men's 55 kg category in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Kolhapur looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts compromised his bid as he settled with a total lift of 248 kg (113 kg+135 kg).

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) broke the Games record with a lift of 249 kg (107 kg+142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225 kg (105 kg+120 kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar dominated the snatch section, leading by six kilograms. But the Indian debutant could only produce one valid attempt in the clean and jerk. He picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

Son of a farmer, Sanket began weightlifting in 2013 and is a three-time national champion. Sports runs in his family as his sister also pursues the sport. In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

In February this year, he had broken the Commonwealth and national record earlier with a lift of 256 kg (113 kg in snatch; 143 kg in clean and jerk) at the Singapore Weightlifting International.

He was also a gold medallist in the Commonwealth Championships in December 2021. Later in the day, P Gururaja (61 kg), Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49 kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55 kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.

