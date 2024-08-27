Tennis

US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka began her US Open 2024 campaign with a straight-sets win over Australia's Priscilla Hon at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (August 27). Sabalenka came through 6-3, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Italy's Lucia Bronzetti. Coco Gauff too began her title defence with an easy win, dispatching Varvara Gracheva of France 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the US Open after a stunning first-round collapse. The 2017 champion won the first nine games against Clara Burel of France before falling 0-6, 7-5, 7-5.