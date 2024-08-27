Tennis

US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka began her US Open 2024 campaign with a straight-sets win over Australia's Priscilla Hon at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (August 27). Sabalenka came through 6-3, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Italy's Lucia Bronzetti. Coco Gauff too began her title defence with an easy win, dispatching Varvara Gracheva of France 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the US Open after a stunning first-round collapse. The 2017 champion won the first nine games against Clara Burel of France before falling 0-6, 7-5, 7-5.

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, greets Australia's Priscilla Hon | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, greets Australia's Priscilla Hon after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Australias Priscilla Hon
US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Australia's Priscilla Hon | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Australia's Priscilla Hon during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Priscilla Hon, of Australia, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus
US Open 2024: Priscilla Hon, of Australia, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Priscilla Hon, of Australia, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Priscilla Hon, of Australia, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus during a first round match
US Open 2024: Priscilla Hon, of Australia, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus during a first round match | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Priscilla Hon, of Australia, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Sloane Stephens, of the United States, shakes hands with Clara Burel, of France
US Open 2024: Sloane Stephens, of the United States, shakes hands with Clara Burel, of France | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, shakes hands with Clara Burel, of France, following a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Clara Burel reacts against Sloane Stephens during a first round match of the U.S. Open
US Open 2024: Clara Burel reacts against Sloane Stephens during a first round match of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Clara Burel, of France, reacts against Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France
US Open 2024: Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024:
US Open 2024: | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Coco Gauff, of the United States, shakes hands with Varvara Gracheva, of France, after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot at the net to Varvara Gracheva, of France
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot at the net to Varvara Gracheva, of France | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot at the net to Varvara Gracheva, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open 2024: Varvara Gracheva, of France, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States
US Open 2024: Varvara Gracheva, of France, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Varvara Gracheva, of France, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

