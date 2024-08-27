Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, greets Australia's Priscilla Hon after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Australia's Priscilla Hon during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Priscilla Hon, of Australia, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Priscilla Hon, of Australia, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, shakes hands with Clara Burel, of France, following a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Clara Burel, of France, reacts against Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot to Clara Burel, of France, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, shakes hands with Varvara Gracheva, of France, after winning their first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot at the net to Varvara Gracheva, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Varvara Gracheva, of France, returns a shot to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.