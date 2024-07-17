Tennis

Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics

Following up his doubles victory alongside Casper Ruud the previous day with an easy singles win upon return, Rafael Nadal breezed past Leo Borg 6-3, 6-4 to enter the last 16 of Swedish Open 2024 on Tuesday (July 16). Nadal won 41 of his 53 service points (77%), and got a vital break in either set to put the match out of Bjorn Borg's son's reach. Nadal will now take on fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the pre-quarter-finals on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks after his men's singles match | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks during a press conference after his men's singles match against Leo Borg of Sweden, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

2/9
Leo Borg of Sweden speaks during a press conference in Bastad
Leo Borg of Sweden speaks during a press conference in Bastad | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Leo Borg of Sweden speaks during a press conference after his men's singles match against Rafael Nadal of Spain, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

3/9
Rafael Nadal greets Leo Borg after winning mens singles
Rafael Nadal greets Leo Borg after winning men's singles | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain, left, greets Leo Borg of Sweden after winning their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

4/9
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Leo Borg
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Leo Borg | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Leo Borg of Sweden in their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

5/9
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Leo Borg of Sweden in their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

6/9
Leo Borg plays a shot against Rafael Nadal
Leo Borg plays a shot against Rafael Nadal | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Leo Borg of Sweden plays a shot during his men's singles match against Rafael Nadal of Spain, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

7/9
Rafael Nadal plays a forehand return against Leo Borg
Rafael Nadal plays a forehand return against Leo Borg | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand during his men's singles match against Leo Borg of Sweden, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

8/9
Leo Borg
Leo Borg | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Leo Borg of Sweden looks on during his men's singles match against Rafael Nadal of Spain, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

9/9
Rafael Nadal serves against Leo Borg
Rafael Nadal serves against Leo Borg | Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his men's singles match against Leo Borg of Sweden, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  2. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  4. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  5. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Gareth Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On England Managerial Career, Says Former Three Lions Team-Mate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  4. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Security Upped Across States For Muharram; Fire Breaks Out At Popular Eatery In Delhi's Pandara Road
  2. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  3. The Puja Khedkar, Abhishek Singh Row: How Does PwD Criteria Work For UPSC Civil Services Exam
  4. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  5. Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis
Entertainment News
  1. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  2. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  3. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  5. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. 6 People Dead In Suspected Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  2. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  3. Toronto Floods: Torrential Rains Over Canada's Largest City Shut Down Highways, Roads And Electricity
  4. Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees
  5. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: Security Upped Across States For Muharram; Fire Breaks Out At Popular Eatery In Delhi's Pandara Road
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Rafael Nadal-Casper Ruud In Men's Doubles Action; Countdown To Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch