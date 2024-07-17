Tennis

Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics

Following up his doubles victory alongside Casper Ruud the previous day with an easy singles win upon return, Rafael Nadal breezed past Leo Borg 6-3, 6-4 to enter the last 16 of Swedish Open 2024 on Tuesday (July 16). Nadal won 41 of his 53 service points (77%), and got a vital break in either set to put the match out of Bjorn Borg's son's reach. Nadal will now take on fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the pre-quarter-finals on Thursday.