5 - Five of the six QFs Daniil Medvedev has reached in his career at ATP level on clay have been at either ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.



Monte-Carlo 2019 (M)

Barcelona 2019

Roland-Garros 2021 (GS)

Monte-Carlo 2023 (M)

Rome 2023 (M)

Madrid 2024 (M)



