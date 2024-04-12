Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: India Beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 - Match Report

India are currently placed third in Pool A following two wins and a loss in three outings at Billie Jean King Cup 2024. China and South Korea are first and second after winning all their three matches so far

The Indian women's tennis team celebrates its victory over Chinese Taipei at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia-Oceania Group-1 in Changsha, China, on Thursday (April 11). Photo: X/All India Tennis Association
Rutuja Bhosale won the singles rubber while the duo of Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina prevailed in the doubles contest as the Indian women's team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in a Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha, China, on Thursday, April 11. (More Tennis News)

Bhosale defeated Hao-Ching Chan in straights sets 6-3 6-2 but Raina lost the second singles match 6-2 4-6 4-6 to En Shuo Liang. In the decisive doubles contest, Thombare combined well with Raina to emerge 4-6 6-1 (15-13) winner to seal the issue in India's favour at the Moon Island Clay Park.

File photo of India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. - AP
Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting To Holger Rune In Second Round

BY PTI

On Wednesday, China proved too strong for India on way to a 3-0 victory. But in their first tie of the league phase of the tournament, India blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0.

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

Chinese Taipei and Pacific Oceania are at the bottom of the table in the pool currently after failing to win any of their three ties.

India will next take on Korea on Saturday.

