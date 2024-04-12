The Indian women's tennis team celebrates its victory over Chinese Taipei at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia-Oceania Group-1 in Changsha, China, on Thursday (April 11). Photo: X/All India Tennis Association

The Indian women's tennis team celebrates its victory over Chinese Taipei at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia-Oceania Group-1 in Changsha, China, on Thursday (April 11). Photo: X/All India Tennis Association