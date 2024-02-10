Strandja Memorial: Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal Among Six Indian Boxers In Finals

Dominant efforts by two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal headlined Indian boxers' march into six finals at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Nikhat (50kg) started her bout cautiously against home girl Zlatislava Chukanova, taking some time to get into the rhythm but did not lose hold of the game as she won the round 3-2.