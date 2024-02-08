In the other match of the day, national champion Arundhati (66kg) dominated against Matovic Milena of Serbia.

Both the boxers began on a tentative note, but it was Arundhati who took charge as she initiated multiple attacks, winning the first round with ease.

Arundhati continued her momentum in the second round while being defensively solid in the third, blocking multiple desperate attacking attempts from the opponent to clinch a 5-0 win to qualify for the semifinals.