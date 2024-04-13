Sports

Serie A: Lazio Beat Salernitana Despite Booed By Their Own Fans - In Pics

Lazio players were booed by their own fans but they restored some pride after a recent poor run to beat bottom club Salernitana 4-1 on Friday and climb to seventh place in the Italian league. The capital club came into the match on the back of losses to rivals Juventus and Roma and fans displayed a banner reading “You Are Not Worthy Of Wearing Our Shirt” before the game. Recently appointed coach Igor Tudor was without a number of top players, Ciro Immobile and Matteo Guendouzi among them, but the home side showed character and was 2-0 up within 14 minutes against a team that has not won a game since December last year. Felipe Anderson opened the scoring with a solo goal after just six minutes and then Matías Vecino doubled Lazio’s lead eight minutes later. Loum Tchaouna pulled one back for the visitors two minutes later with a powerful header but Anderson restored the two-goal cushion.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Salernitana's goalkeeper Benoit Costil dives but fails to save the goal from Lazio's Gustav Isaksen during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Salernitana's Lorenzo Pirola gets treatment after an injury during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio's Taty Castellanos kicks the ball ahead of Salernitana's Konstantinos Manolas during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio's Daichi Kamada, centre left, challenges for the ball with Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio players celebrate after Lazio's Felipe Anderson, centre, scored his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio's Felipe Anderson, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Salernitana's Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi, left, challenges for the ball with Lazio's Nicolo Casale during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

Serie A: Lazio vs Salernitana Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio's Matias Vecino, second left, scores his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.

