Serie A: Lazio Beat Salernitana Despite Booed By Their Own Fans - In Pics

Lazio players were booed by their own fans but they restored some pride after a recent poor run to beat bottom club Salernitana 4-1 on Friday and climb to seventh place in the Italian league. The capital club came into the match on the back of losses to rivals Juventus and Roma and fans displayed a banner reading “You Are Not Worthy Of Wearing Our Shirt” before the game. Recently appointed coach Igor Tudor was without a number of top players, Ciro Immobile and Matteo Guendouzi among them, but the home side showed character and was 2-0 up within 14 minutes against a team that has not won a game since December last year. Felipe Anderson opened the scoring with a solo goal after just six minutes and then Matías Vecino doubled Lazio’s lead eight minutes later. Loum Tchaouna pulled one back for the visitors two minutes later with a powerful header but Anderson restored the two-goal cushion.