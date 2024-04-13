Serie A: Lazio Beat Salernitana Despite Booed By Their Own Fans - In Pics

Salernitana's goalkeeper Benoit Costil dives but fails to save the goal from Lazio's Gustav Isaksen during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Salernitana's Lorenzo Pirola gets treatment after an injury during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Lazio's Taty Castellanos kicks the ball ahead of Salernitana's Konstantinos Manolas during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Lazio's Daichi Kamada, centre left, challenges for the ball with Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Lazio players celebrate after Lazio's Felipe Anderson, centre, scored his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Lazio's Felipe Anderson, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Salernitana's Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi, left, challenges for the ball with Lazio's Nicolo Casale during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.
Lazio's Matias Vecino, second left, scores his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Salernitana at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy.