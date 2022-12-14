Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Arjun Tendulkar Emulates His Father Sachin Tendulkar By Scoring A Century On Debut

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, has scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, for Goa against Rajasthan.

Arjun Tendulkar is representing Goa in this season's Ranji Trophy.
Arjun Tendulkar is representing Goa in this season's Ranji Trophy.

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 2:33 pm

Arjun Tendulkar has created history by scoring a century on his domestic debut for Goa. The all-rounder scored a ton off 178 balls that included two fours and two maximums. In a way, Arjun has emulated his father, the great Sachin Tendulkar, who too got to triple figures on his Ranji debut against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988. (More Cricket News)

 

 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arjun's moment of glory:

 

