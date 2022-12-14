Arjun Tendulkar has created history by scoring a century on his domestic debut for Goa. The all-rounder scored a ton off 178 balls that included two fours and two maximums. In a way, Arjun has emulated his father, the great Sachin Tendulkar, who too got to triple figures on his Ranji debut against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988. (More Cricket News)
Arjun Tendulkar 100 runs in 178 balls (12x4, 2x6) Goa 397/5 #GOAvRAJ #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/DM4oC2rnXW
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 14, 2022
Here's how Twitter reacted to Arjun's moment of glory:
Like Father like Son ❤️
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 14, 2022
11th Dec '88 : @sachin_rt scores a glorious 💯* vs Gujarat at Wankhede Stadium on his FC debut.
14th Dec '22 : Arjun Tendulkar makes a mark of his very own with a wonderful 💯* vs Rajasthan at GCA Stadium on his FC debut.
Such a beautiful feeling.🧡 pic.twitter.com/3UEm8xuZsS