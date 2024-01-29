Delhi 147 and 264/9d (Himmat Singh 194, Lakshy Thareja 43). Uttarakhand 239 and (target 173) 165 all out in 79.3 overs (Akhil Rawat 63; Himanshu Chauhan 5/39, Hrithik Shokeen 3/81).Mahesh Pithiya starred with 5/82 for the visitors while Sahil Lotra's 63 not out was the standout performance for Baroda who were struggling at 193/7 when stumps were drawn. Delhi defied all expectations to pull off a sensational seven-run win over Uttarakhand to revive their controversial Ranji Trophy campaign in Mohali on Monday.

Having a conceded first-innings lead of 92 and down five wickets for 11 runs in their second innings, Delhi were on the brink of another embarrassing defeat before skipper Himmat Singh (194) played an innings to remember.