Man City dropping points. Newcastle winning a game. A drone stopping play. There were plenty of unusual occurrences in the Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday, even if a late, late winner by Manchester United at Old Trafford felt ever so familiar. (More Football News)

Few could have expected Manchester City to fail to win at Southampton, with a 1-1 draw ending the leaders’ 12-match winning run that stretched back to October 30. Manchester City are ahead of Liverpool by 12 points but the Reds have played two games fewer, meaning there is still some life in the title race.

Before a 1-0 win at Leeds, Newcastle's only previous victory in its 23 games in all competitions this season was against Burnley on December 4. Beating Leeds wasn't enough to lift the Saudi-owned northeast team out of the relegation zone, yet it might be the start of a late-season resurgence for Newcastle — especially if more signings come in before the end of January.

Most bizarre of all Saturday was the sight of players from Brentford and Wolverhampton being led off the field by the referee because a drone was hovering above the pitch in their match in west London. Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in a match Wolves ended up winning 2-1.

CITY HELD

Manchester City needed a 65th-minute header by Aymeric Laporte to earn a point at St. Mary's after Southampton took the lead through Kyle Walker-Peters in the seventh.

Kevin De Bruyne, who supplied the cross for Laporte's goal, and substitute Gabriel Jesus hit the same post in the second half for City, for whom Raheem Sterling had a gilt-edged chance from close range saved by Fraser Forster before halftime.

Southampton's players defended stoutly after the break, just like they did when collecting a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium in September.

SECOND WIN

Newcastle are heading to Saudi Arabia during the winter break on the back of a big win in its fight for survival. Jonjo Shelvey's low, curling free kick flew past a slew of outstretched legs in the area and squeezed into the far corner of the net in the 75th minute at Elland Road.

Eddie Howe's team is only one point from safety with a game in hand on fourth-to-last Norwich, which won at Watford on Friday. “It was a heroic effort,” Howe said, "in the sense that we committed everything to the game and I thought the players were outstanding.”

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey (L) and Leeds United's Jack Harrison battle for the ball during their Premier League 2021-22 match on Saturday.

DIGNE'S RETURN

Lucas Digne had an eventful return to Goodison Park. Barely a week after leaving Everton because of a falling-out with its then-manager Rafa Benitez, the France left-back was back at his former club with Aston Villa and set up the winning goal for his new team.

Digne's inswinging corner was glanced by Emi Buendia in first-half stoppage time for what proved to be the only goal.

Then, as Digne was celebrating with other Villa players in front of a section of Everton fans, he fell to the ground and clutched his face, having been struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd. A supporter was later arrested.

Everton, which had Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge while the club searches for a replacement for the fired Benitez, dropped to within four points of the relegation zone.