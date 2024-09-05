Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 7 In Pics: Harvinder Wins First Archery Gold; Dharambir, Pranav Make It One-Two In Men’s Club Throw F51

It was yet another brilliant day for Indian sport as well as India at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Sachin Khilari clinched a silver medal, before Harvinder Singh displayed immaculate resilience to win a historic archery gold. It was then backed up by fantastic performances from Dharambir and Pranav Soorma, who clinched gold and silver in men’s club throw. India now has 24 medals, with five of them gold.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Para archery: Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics, in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024: India wins silver and bronze in Men’s high jump T63
Paris Paralympics 2024: India wins silver and bronze in Men’s high jump T63 | Photo: PTI

Silver medallist Sharad Kumar (right) and Bronze medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu (left) celebrate after the Men’s high jump T63 final during Paralympics 2024, in Paris.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sachin Khilari wins silver in mens shot put (F46)
Paris Paralympics 2024: Sachin Khilari wins silver in men's shot put (F46) | Photo: PTI

Athlete Sachin Khilari competes in the Men’s Shotput F46 event during the Paralympic Games 2024, in Paris. Khilari won a silver medal in the event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh of India competes in the mens Individual Recurve Open
Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Australias Alexa Leary prepares to compete in the womens 100 m. Freestyle S9
Paris Paralympics 2024: Australia's Alexa Leary prepares to compete in the women's 100 m. Freestyle S9 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Australia's Alexa Leary prepares to compete in the women's 100 m. Freestyle S9 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Italys Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis, left, and South Koreas Cho Sun Eye compete in womens foil wheelchair fencing bronze medal match
Paris Paralympics 2024: Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis, left, and South Korea's Cho Sun Eye compete in women's foil wheelchair fencing bronze medal match | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis, left, and South Korea's Cho Sun Eye compete in the women's foil wheelchair fencing bronze medal match at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Equestrian individual grade IV: Demi Haerkens, centre, Sanne Voets, left, and Anna-Lena Niehues pose with their gold, silver and bronze medals
Paris Paralympics 2024 Equestrian individual grade IV: Demi Haerkens, centre, Sanne Voets, left, and Anna-Lena Niehues pose with their gold, silver and bronze medals | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Netherlands' Demi Haerkens, centre, Netherlands' Sanne Voets, left, and Germany's Anna-Lena Niehues pose with their gold, silver and bronze medals after the equestrian individual grade IV competition at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Para powerlifting Womens up to 41kg Final
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para powerlifting Women's up to 41kg Final | Photo: AP/Leighton Smithwick

Nigeria's Esther Nworgu reacts from the floor after she falls over during the celebration of her silver medal in the Women's up to 41kg Final, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Womens Shot Put F46 Final
Paris Paralympics 2024: Women's Shot Put F46 Final | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Katie Pegg, of Canada, competes in the Women's Shot Put F46 Final, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Mens 100m T54 Round 1 Heat 2/2
Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Men's 100m T54 Round 1 Heat 2/2 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Athletes compete at Men's 100m T54 Round 1 Heat 2/2 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens Javelin Throw F34 Final
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's Javelin Throw F34 Final | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Medina Meneses, of Colombia, competes at Men's Javelin Throw F34 Final at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: mens 400 m. Freestyle - S8
Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: men's 400 m. Freestyle - S8 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Alberto Amodeo of Italy competes in the men's 400 m. Freestyle - S8 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: womens 100 m. Freestyle - S12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: women's 100 m. Freestyle - S12 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago of Brazil, center, Anna Stetsenko of Ukraine, left and Ayano Tsujiuchi of Japan pose with their gold, silver and bronze medal after competing the women's 100 m. Freestyle - S12 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Mens 100m -T11
Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Men's 100m -T11 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Chris Kinda, of Namibia, removes the mask that prevents him from seeing as he competes at Men's 100m -T11 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: Mens 50 m. Freestyle - S7
Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: Men's 50 m. Freestyle - S7 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Andrii Trusov of Ukraine, center, Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarrate of Colombia, left, and Egor Efrosinin of NPA pose with their gold, silver and bronze medal after competing the men's 50 m. Freestyle - S7 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: Mens 50 m. Breakstroke - SB2
Paris Paralympics 2024 Swimming: Men's 50 m. Breakstroke - SB2 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Arnulfo Castorena of Mexico, center, Ismail Barlov of Bosnia-Herzegovina, left, and Grant Patterson of Australia pose with their gold, silver and bronze medal after competing the men's 50 m. Breakstroke - SB2 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

