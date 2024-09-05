Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics, in Paris, France.
Silver medallist Sharad Kumar (right) and Bronze medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu (left) celebrate after the Men’s high jump T63 final during Paralympics 2024, in Paris.
Athlete Sachin Khilari competes in the Men’s Shotput F46 event during the Paralympic Games 2024, in Paris. Khilari won a silver medal in the event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m.
Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Alexa Leary prepares to compete in the women's 100 m. Freestyle S9 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio Grandis, left, and South Korea's Cho Sun Eye compete in the women's foil wheelchair fencing bronze medal match at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Netherlands' Demi Haerkens, centre, Netherlands' Sanne Voets, left, and Germany's Anna-Lena Niehues pose with their gold, silver and bronze medals after the equestrian individual grade IV competition at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Nigeria's Esther Nworgu reacts from the floor after she falls over during the celebration of her silver medal in the Women's up to 41kg Final, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Katie Pegg, of Canada, competes in the Women's Shot Put F46 Final, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete at Men's 100m T54 Round 1 Heat 2/2 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Medina Meneses, of Colombia, competes at Men's Javelin Throw F34 Final at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Alberto Amodeo of Italy competes in the men's 400 m. Freestyle - S8 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago of Brazil, center, Anna Stetsenko of Ukraine, left and Ayano Tsujiuchi of Japan pose with their gold, silver and bronze medal after competing the women's 100 m. Freestyle - S12 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Chris Kinda, of Namibia, removes the mask that prevents him from seeing as he competes at Men's 100m -T11 at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Andrii Trusov of Ukraine, center, Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarrate of Colombia, left, and Egor Efrosinin of NPA pose with their gold, silver and bronze medal after competing the men's 50 m. Freestyle - S7 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Arnulfo Castorena of Mexico, center, Ismail Barlov of Bosnia-Herzegovina, left, and Grant Patterson of Australia pose with their gold, silver and bronze medal after competing the men's 50 m. Breakstroke - SB2 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.