Paris Paralympics Day 7 In Pics: Harvinder Wins First Archery Gold; Dharambir, Pranav Make It One-Two In Men’s Club Throw F51

It was yet another brilliant day for Indian sport as well as India at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Sachin Khilari clinched a silver medal, before Harvinder Singh displayed immaculate resilience to win a historic archery gold. It was then backed up by fantastic performances from Dharambir and Pranav Soorma, who clinched gold and silver in men’s club throw. India now has 24 medals, with five of them gold.