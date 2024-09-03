Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 5 In Pics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal; Rakesh Kumar-Sheetal Devi Clinch Bronze

Inspired by the country's armed forces and cricket star Virat Kohli, a determined Kumar Nitesh sparkled with a gold medal on debut before javelin throw champion Sumit Antil joined India's para-badminton players in ensuring that the nation celebrated its best day at the ongoing Paralympic Games. Thanks to their heroics, India remained on course for a record-breaking medal haul. Nitesh's gold was icing on the cake on a day when India also clinched silver medals through discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya (F56) and para-shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan (SU5) and Suhas Yathiraj (SL4), who had won a silver in the Tokyo Games as well. A bronze also came from a para-shuttler in Manisha Ramadass (SU5).