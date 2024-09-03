Paris Paralympics Day 5 In Pics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal; Rakesh Kumar-Sheetal Devi Clinch Bronze

Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event in Paris Paralympics 2024. Sumit secured gold with a 70.59 m throw.
Yogesh Kathuniya, discus thrower, poses for photos after winning the silver medal in F56 category at Paris Paralympics.
Indian para-badminton player Kumar Nitesh poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 badminton event at the Paralympics 2024, in France.
Indian para-badminton player Manisha Ramadass during her women's singles SU5 badminton event match at the Paralympics 2024, in France. Ramadass won the bronze medal in the event.
Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paralympics 2024, in France. Kumar won the silver medal in the event.
Indian para athlete Preethi Pal speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone after winning the bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event at the Paralympics 2024, in France.