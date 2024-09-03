Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 5 In Pics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal; Rakesh Kumar-Sheetal Devi Clinch Bronze

Inspired by the country's armed forces and cricket star Virat Kohli, a determined Kumar Nitesh sparkled with a gold medal on debut before javelin throw champion Sumit Antil joined India's para-badminton players in ensuring that the nation celebrated its best day at the ongoing Paralympic Games. Thanks to their heroics, India remained on course for a record-breaking medal haul. Nitesh's gold was icing on the cake on a day when India also clinched silver medals through discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya (F56) and para-shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan (SU5) and Suhas Yathiraj (SL4), who had won a silver in the Tokyo Games as well. A bronze also came from a para-shuttler in Manisha Ramadass (SU5).

2024 Paris Paralympics: Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event | Photo: PTI

Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event in Paris Paralympics 2024. Sumit secured gold with a 70.59 m throw.

2/6
2024 Paris Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya, discus thrower, poses for photos after winning the silver medal in F56 category
2024 Paris Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya, discus thrower, poses for photos after winning the silver medal in F56 category | Photo: PTI

Yogesh Kathuniya, discus thrower, poses for photos after winning the silver medal in F56 category at Paris Paralympics.

3/6
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para-badminton player Kumar Nitesh poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the mens singles SL3 badminton event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para-badminton player Kumar Nitesh poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 badminton event | Photo: PTI

Indian para-badminton player Kumar Nitesh poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 badminton event at the Paralympics 2024, in France.

4/6
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para-badminton player Manisha Ramadass during her womens singles SU5 badminton event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para-badminton player Manisha Ramadass during her women's singles SU5 badminton event | Photo: PTI

Indian para-badminton player Manisha Ramadass during her women's singles SU5 badminton event match at the Paralympics 2024, in France. Ramadass won the bronze medal in the event.

5/6
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the mens high jump T47 event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the men's high jump T47 event | Photo: PTI

Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paralympics 2024, in France. Kumar won the silver medal in the event.

6/6
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Preethi Pal speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the bronze medal in the womens T35 100m event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Preethi Pal speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event | Photo: PTI

Indian para athlete Preethi Pal speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone after winning the bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event at the Paralympics 2024, in France.

