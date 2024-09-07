Hokato Hotozhe Sema In Men's Shot Put F57 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: India Adds No.27 To Historic Medal Tally

Hokato Hotozhe Sema has won a bronze in the men's shot put F57 final X

Landmine blast survivor Indian shot-putter Hokato Sema came up with his career-best throw of 14.65 metres to secure a bronze medal for the country in the men's F57 category final at the Paralympic Games here on Friday. The 40-year-old Dimapur-born para athlete, who had also won bronze at the Hangzhou Para Games last year, started with a mediocre throw of 13.88m before he hit a purple patch. Catch the updates of the men's shot put F57 final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

7 Sept 2024, 01:22:45 am IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Wins Bronze And there you! India have won it's 27th medal at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris. Hokato Hotozhe Sema has won bronze.

6 Sept 2024, 10:15:29 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: INDs In Action All eyes are on Subedar Soman Rana and Havildar Hokato Sema as they unleash their incredible strength today in the Shot Put (F-57) event at the #ParisParalympics 2024. Best of luck! 🇮🇳@giridhararamane pic.twitter.com/bvyryhl6qY — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 6, 2024

6 Sept 2024, 10:28:50 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Soman Rana Starts Fourth, Hokato Hotozhe Sema In Sixth Soman Rana Starts Fourth, Hokato Hotozhe Sema In Sixth Paralympics Website

6 Sept 2024, 10:39:32 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Action To Begin Action gets underway.

6 Sept 2024, 10:56:20 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Action Gets Underway Yasin Khosravi of Iran has started off really well. Yasin, in his third throw, has come up with 15.94m. And then follows it up with 15.96m. Incredible!

6 Sept 2024, 11:16:16 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Up Next Soman Rana will take field now. He has to beat Yasin Khosravi's 15.96m.

6 Sept 2024, 11:24:53 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Starts Off Indian starts off with a throw of 13.32m. His second is 14.07m. His third is 13.83m. Fourth comes in at 13.79m. Rana has two throws left. His fifth is 13.80m. He ends with 13.86m.

6 Sept 2024, 11:30:40 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Stays Third For now, Soman Rana stays third. Hokato Hotozhe Sema is in sixth.

6 Sept 2024, 11:42:47 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Slides To Fourth Soman Rana has slid to fourth position.

6 Sept 2024, 11:45:23 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Up Next India's Hokato Hotozhe Sema is up next in action. Can he bring any luck in the form of any medals?

6 Sept 2024, 11:51:38 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema All Ready Hokato Hotozhe Sema's first attempt is 13.88m. His second attempt lands at 14.00m. His third attempt is 14.40m. That throw takes him to third. He betters that as his fourth attempt sees him throw at 14.65m. His fifth lands at 14.15m. His last attempt is a disappointing 13.80m.

6 Sept 2024, 11:57:39 pm IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Stands In Bronze Position Hokato Hotozhe Sema's fourth attempt of 14.65m sees him occupy the bronze position for now. Soman Rana slides to fifth.

7 Sept 2024, 12:33:07 am IST Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Still Stands In Bronze Position As things stand, India’s Hokato Hotozhe Sema is in third place and is in contention for bronze medal.