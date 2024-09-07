Hokato Hotozhe Sema In Men's Shot Put F57 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: India Adds No.27 To Historic Medal Tally

Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Wins Bronze
And there you! India have won it's 27th medal at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris. Hokato Hotozhe Sema has won bronze.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: INDs In Action
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Soman Rana Starts Fourth, Hokato Hotozhe Sema In Sixth
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Action To Begin
Action gets underway.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Action Gets Underway
Yasin Khosravi of Iran has started off really well. Yasin, in his third throw, has come up with 15.94m. And then follows it up with 15.96m.
Incredible!
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Up Next
Soman Rana will take field now. He has to beat Yasin Khosravi's 15.96m.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Starts Off
Indian starts off with a throw of 13.32m. His second is 14.07m. His third is 13.83m. Fourth comes in at 13.79m.
Rana has two throws left. His fifth is 13.80m. He ends with 13.86m.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Stays Third
For now, Soman Rana stays third. Hokato Hotozhe Sema is in sixth.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: IND's Soman Rana Slides To Fourth
Soman Rana has slid to fourth position.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Up Next
India's Hokato Hotozhe Sema is up next in action. Can he bring any luck in the form of any medals?
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema All Ready
Hokato Hotozhe Sema's first attempt is 13.88m. His second attempt lands at 14.00m. His third attempt is 14.40m. That throw takes him to third.
He betters that as his fourth attempt sees him throw at 14.65m. His fifth lands at 14.15m. His last attempt is a disappointing 13.80m.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Stands In Bronze Position
Hokato Hotozhe Sema's fourth attempt of 14.65m sees him occupy the bronze position for now. Soman Rana slides to fifth.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Still Stands In Bronze Position
As things stand, India’s Hokato Hotozhe Sema is in third place and is in contention for bronze medal.
Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Can Win Bronze
With one athlete to go, India can bag it's 27th medal. Hokato Hotozhe Sema occupies the third spot.