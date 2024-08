Paris Olympics Day 8: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally

Tom Reuveny of Israel, joined by Grae Morris of Australia, who won the silver medal, and Luuc van Opzeeland of the Netherlands, who won the bronze medal, celebrates winning the men's iQFOiL windsurfing gold medal during an Olympic medal ceremony during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Marseille, France. Photo: AP

