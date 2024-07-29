Paris Olympic Games 2024: Germany's Michael Jung Wins Record Third Equestrian Gold In Individual Eventing

Gold medal winner Michael Jung from Germany celebrates after winning the equestrian individual competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Versailles Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

