Paris Olympic Games 2024: Germany's Michael Jung Wins Record Third Equestrian Gold In Individual Eventing

The 41-year-old German rider won individual eventing at the 2012 and 2016 Games and his other gold was in team eventing in 2012

Michael Jung, Equestrian. Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
Gold medal winner Michael Jung from Germany celebrates after winning the equestrian individual competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Versailles Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times, clinching the fourth Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career on Monday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The 41-year-old German rider won individual eventing at the 2012 and 2016 Games and his other gold was in team eventing in 2012. It was Jung’s fifth Olympic medal overall because he also took silver in team eventing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“I tried to stay really focused and to concentrate through the whole week, not thinking about the ceremony or about the third gold medal,” Jung said. “It’s a really special moment for me.”

After completing Monday’s jumping section — the third and final part of eventing — Jung jubilantly punched the air and then kissed his horse Chipmunk on the neck. He then took off his helmet and waved it to the crowd at the sun-baked Palace of Versailles. Other German team members watching from the side of the course jumped up and down with delight, while Jung continued patting Chipmunk.

“I had to look at the (score) board to realize it’s really true,” Jung said. “I need a moment to realize what all of it means.”

Jung finished ahead of Australian Christopher Burton on Shadow Man with Britain’s Laura Collett taking bronze on London 52, adding to the gold she won earlier Monday for Britain in team eventing.

BY Associated Press

After being awarded their medals, the riders galloped for several laps to loud applause and cheers from the sun-drenched crowd.

“What a wonderful show, what a wonderful park and what a great day it was for eventing,” said Burton, whose performance was especially good since he only started riding Shadow Man in March.

At the post-competition news conference, the riders were asked how they would celebrate.

“Germans have Jägermeister, Australians have beer and the English have tea — gin, sorry,” Burton said dryly, drawing laughter from those in the room.

Jung said he would celebrate with his family, while Collett was planning a double whammy to go with her double-medal day.

“A very big party here and many big parties when I get back home,” the 34-year-old Collett said.

The jumping section followed Saturday’s rain-soaked dressage and Sunday’s cross country, where Jung put in a typically strong performance.

Riders competed against the clock in jumping with penalties added for obstacles knocked down or for going over the course time limit. The rider with the lowest penalty score won. Jung scored 21.80 with Burton on 22.40 and Collett on 23.10.

Collett had to pinch herself after winning two Olympic medals in one afternoon — 11 years after she almost died in a fall while competing in 2013. She was resuscitated five times and suffered a fractured shoulder, two broken ribs, a punctured lung, a lacerated liver, and kidney damage.

“I never thought this day would actually come,” Collett said.

