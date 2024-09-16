Sports

Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics

Newcastle United bounced back from a half-time deficit with two long-range strikes within the space of five minutes to trump Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday (September 15, 2024) and move into third place in the English Premier League. Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the hosts ahead at the break. Harvey Barnes then thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.