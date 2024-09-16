Sports

Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics

Newcastle United bounced back from a half-time deficit with two long-range strikes within the space of five minutes to trump Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday (September 15, 2024) and move into third place in the English Premier League. Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the hosts ahead at the break. Harvey Barnes then thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.

EPL: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar heads clear during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

1/9
EPL: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
EPL: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

2/9
EPL 2024: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
EPL 2024: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

3/9
EPL 2024: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
EPL 2024: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Joelinton (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

4/9
English Premier League 2024: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
English Premier League 2024: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre (front) and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

5/9
English Premier League 2024: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
English Premier League 2024: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

6/9
English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (centre) has a shot on goal which hits the post during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

7/9
English Premier League: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
English Premier League: Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: David Davies/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (right) takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera (left) during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. ()

8/9
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

9/9
Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen (left) and Newcastle United's Dan Burn battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series
  2. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  5. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
Football News
  1. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  2. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  3. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
  5. Cagliari 0-4 Napoli: Antonio Conte Hails 'Atypical' Lukaku After Flying Start
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off: Akhimullah Anuar’s Quick Strike Levels The Score
  2. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  3. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  4. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  2. 'One Nation, One Election' To Become Reality In Current Tenure Of NDA Govt: Sources
  3. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  4. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
  5. A United Voice Builds Against The Centre On Tax Devolution
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  5. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  4. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  5. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  6. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  7. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs