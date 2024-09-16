Newcastle United's Fabian Schar heads clear during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Newcastle United's Joelinton (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre (front) and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (centre) has a shot on goal which hits the post during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (right) takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera (left) during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. ()
Newcastle United's Lewis Hall (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen (left) and Newcastle United's Dan Burn battle for the ball during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.