NBA: Victor Wembanyama Puts Up A Five-Star Performance In San Antonio Spurs' Win Over Brooklyn Nets - In Pics

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrate after their overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) moves the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates a score against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, left, scores past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.