Sports

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Puts Up A Five-Star Performance In San Antonio Spurs' Win Over Brooklyn Nets - In Pics

Victor Wembanyama had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs overcame 31 points by Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas and beat the Nets 122-115 in overtime Sunday night to snap a three-game skid. Wembanyama accounted for four points and two blocks in overtime as the Spurs used a 12-5 scoring edge to seal the win. Wembanyama added seven assists and seven blocks while collecting his 36th double-double in 60 games. The 7-foot-4 rookie center has five games of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Wembanyama blocked Dennis Schroder’s layup against the glass to keep the Spurs within a point. He followed with an alley-oop dunk off an assist from Devin Vassell to put San Antonio up 116-115 with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Vassell finished with 25 points and eight assists and Keldon Johnson added 24 points for San Antonio. Schroder finished with 19 points and Mikal Bridges added 14 points, including three in a low-scoring overtime for both teams. San Antonio split its two-game set in Austin. The Spurs were in the Texas capital city to broaden their reach financially and build their fan base. The Spurs played in front of two sellouts and 32,280 in attendance, including a Moody Center-record 16,223 on Friday.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

1/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrate after their overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
2/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
3/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

4/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman (16) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
5/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) moves the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
6/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
7/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

8/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates a score against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

9/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, left, scores past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

10/10
NBA%202023-24%3A%20San%20Antonio%20Spurs%27%20vs%20Brooklyn%20Nets
NBA 2023-24: San Antonio Spurs' vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Austin, Texas.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement