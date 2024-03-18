Sports

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Puts Up A Five-Star Performance In San Antonio Spurs' Win Over Brooklyn Nets - In Pics

Victor Wembanyama had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs overcame 31 points by Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas and beat the Nets 122-115 in overtime Sunday night to snap a three-game skid. Wembanyama accounted for four points and two blocks in overtime as the Spurs used a 12-5 scoring edge to seal the win. Wembanyama added seven assists and seven blocks while collecting his 36th double-double in 60 games. The 7-foot-4 rookie center has five games of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Wembanyama blocked Dennis Schroder’s layup against the glass to keep the Spurs within a point. He followed with an alley-oop dunk off an assist from Devin Vassell to put San Antonio up 116-115 with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Vassell finished with 25 points and eight assists and Keldon Johnson added 24 points for San Antonio. Schroder finished with 19 points and Mikal Bridges added 14 points, including three in a low-scoring overtime for both teams. San Antonio split its two-game set in Austin. The Spurs were in the Texas capital city to broaden their reach financially and build their fan base. The Spurs played in front of two sellouts and 32,280 in attendance, including a Moody Center-record 16,223 on Friday.