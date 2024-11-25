Sports

NBA: Cam Thomas Propels Brooklyn Nets Past Sacramento Kings 108-103

Cam Thomas scored 34 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Kings 108-103 on Monday (November 25, 2024) in Nets coach Jordi Fernandez’s return to Sacramento. Fernandez served as the Kings’ associate coach the last two seasons under his mentor, Sacramento coach Mike Brown. The Nets’ 19-point first-half lead evaporated, but with the score tied at 88-all after three quarters, they held the Kings to 15 points in the fourth. With the Nets up 107-102, neither team made a field goal in the last two minutes, with the Kings missing their last five attempts. Thomas had nine points in the fourth. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 31 points.