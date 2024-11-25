Sports

NBA: Cam Thomas Propels Brooklyn Nets Past Sacramento Kings 108-103

Cam Thomas scored 34 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Kings 108-103 on Monday (November 25, 2024) in Nets coach Jordi Fernandez’s return to Sacramento. Fernandez served as the Kings’ associate coach the last two seasons under his mentor, Sacramento coach Mike Brown. The Nets’ 19-point first-half lead evaporated, but with the score tied at 88-all after three quarters, they held the Kings to 15 points in the fourth. With the Nets up 107-102, neither team made a field goal in the last two minutes, with the Kings missing their last five attempts. Thomas had nine points in the fourth. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 31 points.

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets
NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Randall Benton

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) is fouled by Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings
NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets guard Shake Milton (7) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Colby Jones during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

Kings Nets Basketball
Nets Kings Basketball | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) is helped off the court with an injury during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif.

Nets Kings Basketball
Kings Nets Basketball | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) is guarded by Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets
NBA Basketball Game: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford (9) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.AP Photo/Randall Benton

NBA Basketball Game: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings
NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford, left, and Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dunks the ball over Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. The Nets won 108-103.

NBA Basketball
NBA Basketball Game | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) lays up the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets
NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, left, and Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

