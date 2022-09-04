Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From T20 Internationals After Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2022 Debacle

Bangladesh veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from T20 internationals on Sunday a day after the national team returned to the country following Asia Cup 2022 debacle. (More Cricket News)

Rahim confirmed the news through a Facebook post. “I have been grateful to have you all beside me throughout my long career. Your support has been my inspiration during my highs and lows. Today, I am announcing my retirement from T20 Internationals,” Rahim wrote.

“I will proudly continue to represent Bangladesh in Test and ODI formats. I am hopeful that I can bring success for our nation in these two formats,” the post read. “I will continue to take part in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other franchise tournaments. Alhamdulillah. Thank you all. Allah Hafez,” the post added.

Mushfiqur Rahim has been the talk of the national media after his below-par performance in both of Bangladesh’s loss in the Asia Cup 2022. While he failed to score big against Afghanistan, Rahim was severely criticised for dropping a sitter against Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis that had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

Mushfiqur Rahim represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is scoring 1500 runs at an average of 19.48 with the career-best score of 72.