NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Blaney Wins Inaugural Race At Iowa Speedway - In Pics

Ryan Blaney celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Ryan Blaney celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Ryan Blaney does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Kyle Larson (5) drives on pit road after hitting a wall during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Josh Berry drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Chase Elliott drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Kyle Larson (5) hits a wall during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Ryan Blaney leads during an early lap of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Drives pass the grandstand at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.