Motorsport

NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Blaney Wins Inaugural Race At Iowa Speedway - In Pics

Ryan Blaney dominated the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday night for his first victory of the season and a spot in the playoffs. Blaney led four times for a career-high 201 laps, finishing 0.716 seconds ahead of William Byron for his 11th Cup victory. The defending series champion came into the race 12th in the standings. Blaney regained the lead on Lap 263 after taking just two tires on a caution-flag pit stop. He led the rest of the way, getting through lapped traffic as Byron tried to close. It was fitting the first Cup Series race at the 0.875-mile track would go to a Team Penske driver — Penske cars have won seven IndyCar Series races and three NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the track.

NASCAR Cup Series | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Ryan Blaney celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

1/8
Ryan Blaney celebrates victory
Ryan Blaney celebrates victory | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Ryan Blaney celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

2/8
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Ryan Blaney does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

3/8
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Kyle Larson (5) drives on pit road after hitting a wall during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

4/8
Josh Berry
Josh Berry | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Josh Berry drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

5/8
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chase Elliott drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

6/8
Kyle Larson (5) hits a wall during the race
Kyle Larson (5) hits a wall during the race | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Kyle Larson (5) hits a wall during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

7/8
Ryan Blaney leads the race
Ryan Blaney leads the race | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Ryan Blaney leads during an early lap of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

8/8
NASCAR Iowa Auto Racing
NASCAR Iowa Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Drives pass the grandstand at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min To Reach Site Shortly; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Delhi: Power Cut At Terminal 3 Of IGI Airport; Services Affected |Details Inside
  4. J-K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: Could 'Kavach' Have Prevented Mishap? Anti-Collision System Explained
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  2. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
  3. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
  4. Amid Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Shares Father's Day Message For Ben Affleck
  5. 2024 Tony Awards Winners List: Angelina Jolie's 'The Outsiders' And Daniel Radcliffe's 'Merrily We Go Along' Sweep Big Wins
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 40: When, Where To Watch
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  3. Sri Lanka At T20 WC: 'We Have Discussed Our Mistakes Enough And Time To Rectify Them', Says Wanindu Hasaranga
  4. Copa America 2024: The Winner Will Lift The Original Trophy - Know More Details
  5. NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Blaney Wins Inaugural Race At Iowa Speedway - In Pics
World News
  1. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  2. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
  3. International Concerns Grow Over Treatment Of Indian Workers Overseas
  4. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  5. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 8 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min To Reach Site Shortly; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s