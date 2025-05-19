Motorsport

NASCAR All-Star Race: Christopher Bell Steers Away From Joey Logano To Win At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with nine laps remaining and cruised to victory in an action-packed NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night. In a slam-bang affair that set a record for lead changes, Bell won by 0.829 seconds over Logano to earn his first All-Star Race victory. Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. Logano elected to stay on track rather than pit during the final yellow. The decision proved to be costly while trying to hold off Bell, who had pitted for two fresh tires.