Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics

After 80 minutes of goalless football, Monza would have thought that they had found the winner after Dany Mota scored in the 81st minute. However, Denzel Dumfries ensured Inter Milan would take one point from the clash and remain unbeaten in the Serie A in the first four matches. Dumfries, who took both of Inter's shots on target, scored in the 88th minute to tie the scores. Inter tried but could not find a winner late in the game.