Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics

After 80 minutes of goalless football, Monza would have thought that they had found the winner after Dany Mota scored in the 81st minute. However, Denzel Dumfries ensured Inter Milan would take one point from the clash and remain unbeaten in the Serie A in the first four matches. Dumfries, who took both of Inter's shots on target, scored in the 88th minute to tie the scores. Inter tried but could not find a winner late in the game.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Monza

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, fights for the ball with Monza's Pedro Pereira during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

1/7
Serie A: Monza vs Inter Milan
Serie A: Monza vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski, left, fights for the ball with Monza's Milan Duric during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

2/7
Inter Milan vs Monza
Inter Milan vs Monza

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy

3/7
Monza vs Inter Milan
Monza vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, left, and Mehdi Taremi, center, during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monz, Italy.

4/7
Serie A 2024: Inter Milan vs Monza
Serie A 2024: Inter Milan vs Monza

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

5/7
Serie A 2024: Monza vs Inter Milan
Serie A 2024: Monza vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi shouts instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy

6/7
Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Monza
Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Monza

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, fights for the ball with Monza's Pedro Pereira during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

7/7
Italy Soccer Serie A: Monza vs Inter Milan
Italy Soccer Serie A: Monza vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez fights for the ball with Monza's Warren Bondo, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

