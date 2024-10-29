MMA

‘The World Title Is There For The Taking’ – Danny Kingad Aims To Seize Massive Opportunity In Rematch With Adriano Moraes

The top flyweight MMA contenders will lock horns at ONE 169 as they eye the vacant divisional throne.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Danny “The King” Kingad has been a top-five contender in ONE’s flyweight MMA division for many years, but the #3-ranked Filipino feels ready to go one step further.

The 29-year-old will rematch former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion and current #1 contender Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes on November 8 at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, and he knows a victory would all but guarantee him a shot at gold.

With the divisional throne now vacant following the recent retirement of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, two new challengers will need to emerge.

And after waiting patiently for so long, “The King” is eager to seize this opportunity.

He told onefc.com:

“It’s an exciting time in the flyweight division. It’s wide open. I feel blessed that I’m still close to getting there, and it gives me the motivation to beat Adriano and maybe get the chance to compete for the vacant World Title.

“I think this fight is the way to get that World Title shot after seven long years. I’m motivated. The World Title is there for the taking, and I’m eyeing it.

“Each time I have come close to the top before, I ended up losing. There’s no frustration, but I’m being more diligent now.”

Kingad challenged for the World Title back in 2017 when he was offered a late-notice matchup with Moraes at ONE: LEGENDS OF THE WORLD.

The Filipino jumped at that chance, but in hindsight, he recognizes that he was probably not ready back then.

However, with 15 ONE appearances and an impressive 11-4 record to his credit, “The King” is now a seasoned veteran and believes he can get redemption for his submission defeat seven years ago:

“The first time we faced each other, I stepped up to take him on. It was three weeks before the fight they called and gave me the opportunity to change opponents and get the World Title shot, so I took it. Back then, I was still studying. It’s totally a different case now. Right now, I’m truly focused. I’m ready for him.

“I’m highly motivated for this fight. I’ve learned and experienced a lot through the years. I know what I’m doing now. This time, I know that I can beat him, unlike before where I got shocked because it was just my third fight in ONE and I already got a World Championship bout against him.”

Kingad Determined To Knock Out Moraes At ONE 169

Danny Kingad has developed all areas of his game during his ONE tenure, showcasing impressive striking and grappling against the best fighters in the flyweight MMA division.

He’s shown he has the skills to win, but in order to reach the very top, he’s on the hunt for stoppages.

With his last nine victories coming on the judges’ scorecards, “The King” is doing everything he can to start finishing whoever stands opposite him:

“It’s in my mind now to start finishing fights. In each fight that I don’t finish my opponent, it bothers me, and all I can do is to ask my coaches, go back to the drawing board, and continue to learn.

“Right now, I’m working with boxing coach, Don Colas, to work on my power.”

With all of this extra effort going into his finishing ability, Kingad wants to display it against Moraes and make a big statement.

“Mikinho” has built his career mostly around his world-class grappling, but Kingad has a plan to deal with that so he can gun for a knockout in the stand-up exchanges.

He added:

“I feel like I’ll adjust well in this fight. I’ve trained everything. I think it all boils down to formulating a perfect game plan and executing it to perfection.

“This is going to be a great fight. I’m looking for that knockout win. I’m going to get my hand raised.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana's Ton Leads India To 6-Wicket Win Vs New Zealand In Decider
  2. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs Tons Put South Africa In Control On Day 1 - Data Debrief
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  4. NEP Vs SCO Toss Update, ICC CWC League Two: Nepal Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans To Retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, And Sai Sudharsan
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC 4-0 Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Red & Gold Brigade Sitting Pretty After First-Half Frenzy
  2. AFC Annual Awards: Qatar's Akram Afif, South Korea Star Son Heung-min Win Top Honours
  3. Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs
  4. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  5. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Apologizes To Seniors In Delhi, Bengal, Blames Oppn For Ayushman Bharat Implementation Failure
  2. Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured
  3. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  4. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  5. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
  2. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  3. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign