Thai Superstar Panpayak To Return Against Silviu Vitez At ONE Friday Fights 83

One of Thailand’s most decorated strikers is set for his highly anticipated return to the world’s largest martial arts organization on October 18 at ONE Friday Fights 83.
“The Angel Warrior” Panpayak Jitmuangnon will square off with Romanian standout Silviu “Hitman” Vitez in an explosive flyweight Muay Thai matchup that airs live in Asia primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
A former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion, Panpayak boasts a 4-2 record in ONE, with his only losses coming against current two-sport ONE World Champion and top pound-for-pound striker Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Revered as a master technician with big power in his punches and kicks, the 28-year-old hasn’t competed since suffering a tight split-decision loss to Superlek in December 2022 in which he gave “The Kicking Machine” one of his hardest fights yet.
“The Angel Warrior” is undoubtedly hungry to restart his climb toward the gold, but he’ll first have to get past the 30-year-old Vitez.
“Hitman” has long been regarded as one of Europe’s top talents, employing his fast-paced, aggressive style of striking to earn titles outside of ONE in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.
Despite those accolades, the Romanian scrapper will come into this contest with his back against the wall following back-to-back losses at the ONE Friday Fights event series.
For Vitez, a victory over a major star like Panpayak would establish him as a legitimate threat on the global scene – and would certainly garner him legions of new fans.
“The Angel Warrior,” meanwhile, is eager to remind fans just how dangerous he can be on the world’s biggest stage.
Given each athlete’s well-rounded striking skills and willingness to push a torrid pace, their clash at ONE Friday Fights 83 has all the makings of an action-packed barnburner.