Tawanchai Vs. Superbon II, Superlek Vs. Carrillo World Title Fights Set For ONE 170 On January 24

Two monumental Muay Thai World Championship fights will headline ONE 170 in Asia primetime on Friday, January 24, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon will rematch for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Nico Carrillo in the co-headliner.
Reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai is defending his crown against Superbon for the second time after winning via majority decision in December 2023.
The first clash between these Thai megastars went down to the wire, with the PK Saenchai representative narrowly retaining his belt with a slick performance that saw him utilize all facets of his arsenal.
Tawanchai has since notched another successful World Title defense with a gritty win over Jo Nattawut, extending his overall winning streak to eight in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Superbon has looked phenomenal since that setback against his compatriot, and he’s eager to bring that momentum into their second encounter.
The Superbon Training Camp athlete won the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title with a decisive points victory over Marat Grigorian in April and then knocked out Nattawut in the first round of their September clash.
After having plenty of success in his first five-rounder against Tawanchai, the cerebral striker will look for small but critical improvements this time around as he aims for two-sport gold in ONE.
In the co-main event, newly minted ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek – who is also the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion – is putting his gold on the line against #2-ranked contender Carrillo.
The Thai icon is in impeccable form and boasts an 11-fight winning streak on the global stage.
He most recently moved up in weight and knocked out Jonathan “The General” Haggerty to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai throne, cementing himself as a pound-for-pound great while appearing to look unstoppable.
But if there’s a man to test that “unstoppable” theory, it’s Carrillo.
“King of the North” has taken out the likes of Nong-O Hama and Saemapetch Fairtex in his 4-0 ONE run to date, dispatching all his opponents inside the distance to accelerate his rise through the rankings.
The 26-year-old already believes he is the best in the world – and this is his chance to prove it.