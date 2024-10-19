Panrit Continues Fine Form With Second-Round KO Of Superball, Panpayak Impresses In Return At ONE Friday Fights 83

After one week away, ONE Championship took to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium with its latest edition of the electric ONE Friday Fights series on October 18.
ONE Friday Fights 83 saw twenty-four more promising combatants impress the watching world inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand, with the hope of gaining one step closer to the lucrative US$100,000 contract.
In case you missed any of the evening’s action, here’s what went down live in Asia primetime this past Friday.
Panrit Makes It Four In A Row With Huge KO Of Superball
Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree continued to ride his excellent wave of momentum with a second-round knockout over Superball Wankhongohm MBK in 139-pound catchweight Muay Thai action.
Panrit targeted his foe’s midsection off the bat, throwing a mix of strikes to push Superball in reverse gear. And when the TDed99 athlete lunged in to get things going on his end, the 27-year-old dropped his compatriot with a sneaky left hook.
Still, Superball managed to prevail and see the second frame. Not for long, though.
Having stung him once, Panrit knew he could do it again. And at 57 seconds of round two, the Superbon Training Camp product threw a right hand over the top to end the contest and upgrade his record to a respectable 73-29.
Buakhiao Shines In Tight Battle With Petwichit
Buakhiao Por Paoin and Petwichit Singha Mawynn put on a thrilling display in their 138-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash, but it was the former who emerged victorious.
From the outset, Buakhiao’s low kicks were met with sharp counter punches from Petwichit, who repeatedly landed hard one-twos. Buakhiao, however, absorbed the damage and pressed forward.
The N&P Boxing Gym affiliate kept the pressure on his foe in the round that followed. But as it was in the opening frame, Petwichit found a route past Buakhiao’s stinging attacks with his left elbows and rights that kept hitting the mark.
Knowing he could still pull off a win, Petwichit came hunting for a finish with combinations in the third. However, Buakhiao’s slick head movement kept him elusive and saw him fire back with fists, kicks, and elbows off his own.
In the end, Buakhiao earned the nod from two of the judges, improved his record to 80-22 and secured his third straight victory in ONE Friday Fights.
Petseenin Demolishes Songfangkhong With Low Kicks
Petseenin Wankhongohm MBK brutalized Songfangkhong FA Group’s lead leg en route to a commanding win in his 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.
The TDed99 athlete set his stall out in round one, slamming in heavy right low kicks behind his punches.
With Songfangkhong clearly struggling with the damage, the debutant dialed up his attacks in round two, dropping his countryman with low kicks twice in the later stages.
It looked like the FA Group man was done, but he mustered up all of his courage to come out firing with punches and elbows in the final frame – though it wasn’t enough.
Petseenin took the nod by unanimous decision and extended his record to an impressive 81-10.
Mungkorn Elbows His Way To Victory In Under 90 Seconds
After returning to the win column at ONE Friday Fights 69, Mungkorn Boomdeksean needed less than half a round to end Poye Adsanpatong in 121-pound catchweight Muay Thai action.
The Thai slugger came out strong, dominating the floor with heavy low kicks. Once Poye closed the distance, Mungkorn landed a heavy left hook that dropped his foe.
Sensing a finish after the restart, the 23-year-old swarmed Poye with a litany of short strikes before landing a clean right elbow to the dome to end the contest at 1:24 of round one.
With his second successive win on ONE Friday Fights, Mungkorn upped his career tally to 55-23.
Thailandlek Outpoints Burengnong For Debut To Remember
Thailandlek Sor Rungsak showcased a diverse arsenal to outmaneuver Burengnong Lukjaoporongtom in their 116-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.
The debuting star opened strong, landing a powerful left straight that rocked his Thai compatriot, and a question mark kick that drew loud cheers from the crowd. He continued that spell of dominance into the next three minutes.
Thailandlek kept Burengnong guessing with heavy body kicks and another sharp left straight that drew an instant reaction. Clearly enjoying himself, the 17-year-old went airborne with a knee that connected on the money.
To wrap things up in the final stanza, Thailandlek unloaded with stabbing knees, body kicks, and a head kick that earned him the nod from all three judges and upgraded his slate to 51-10.
Hern’s Blistering Fists Stops Petthongkao In Round Two
Petthongkao went on the front foot in the first round of their atomweight Muay Thai contest, but he walked into Hern’s punishing left hook time after time.
The 16-year-old had more success in round two, working into the clinch where he scored with knees, but Hern’s punching power turned things around.
He first dropped Petthongkao with a pair of hard lefts, and when the Patcharagym man got back up, Hern sent him back where he came from with hooks and crosses to register the finish at 2:39.
With the win, the NF Looksuan athlete extended his record to 40-3.
Panpayak Dominates Vitez In Hotly Anticipated Return
It’s been a hot minute since fans were graced with Panpayak Jitmuangnon’s presence, and he made up for his absence with a three-round flyweight Muay Thai thriller versus Silviu Vitez.
The multi-time Muay Thai world champion didn’t spare a second to announce his return, throwing his signature kicks to keep the Romanian guessing in the opening round.
Vitez managed to show more of his arsenal in the second round, putting pressure on “The Angel Warrior.” But the Thai remained unshaken with supreme work in the clinch, along with punishing knees and elbows that came flying through the frame.
Panpayak’s veteran experience allowed him to maintain control in the third round as he consistently landed teeps, but not before trading heavy punches with Vitez to see out the round and take home the unanimous decision that took his overall resume to 249-42.
Kacem Edges Past Worapon In Back-And-Forth Thriller
Antar Kacem used his reach advantage to perfection to earn a split decision victory over Worapon Sor Dechapan in their 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.
In the opening round, the Belarusian showcased dynamic footwork to maintain distance, which helped him set-up rounds of stabbing knees and straight punches that staggered his counterpart.
The contest heated up in the second round as Worapon closed the distance and fired sharp elbows in the clinch to keep the action tight. Kacem tried to attack from range, but the Thai cut angles and did his best work in the clinch, where he unleashed hell to keep his foe at bay.
Though Worapon started off the third round well, pushing Kacem onto the back foot with crisp one-two combinations, Kacem enjoyed more success as the clock ticked.
The 25-year-old kept timing his counters to precision and outnumbered Worapon whenever they traded leather to impress two of the judges at ringside to award him the victory that improved his record to 50-11.
Rungnarai Drops Disappointing DQ To Fernandez
It wasn’t the way he would have wanted, but Mikel “Manos de Plomo” Fernandez took the disqualification win over Rungnarai Kiatmoo9 in their strawweight Muay Thai clash.
Fernandez started well and landed some heavy punches, but the two-time Muay Thai World Champion kept his cool and waited for his moment to attack.
Late in the frame, Rungnarai hurt the Spaniard with a thudding right hand before dropping him face-first to the canvas with a left hook. Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment, the Thai instinctively threw a quickfire kick to his grounded foe, which was deemed an illegal strike.
As a result, Fernandez was awarded the disqualification win at 2:40, moving him to 61-15.
Wanpadej Impresses In Nine-Minute War Against Tang
Following a defeat at ONE Friday Fights 66, Wanpadej NF Looksuan regained his form with a stellar three-round performance over Tang Qiqin in their 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair.
The 21-year-old set the tone early with blitzing strikes and unorthodox flying, even landing a beautiful short right elbow to open up a gaping cut over the left eye of his Chinese foe.
Tang attempted to press Wanpadej throughout the second stanza, but the Thai’s longer frame allowed him to subdue any threat with teeps and elbows to remain in the driver’s seat.
The NF Looksuan athlete continued his stronghold over Tang as the third canto unfolded, avoiding the latter’s late flurries to walk away with the unanimous decision. He moved to 63-11 and 2-1 in ONE.
Aoyagi Knocks Out Lee To Go 2-0 In ONE
Katsuaki “Blast” Aoyagi scored his second consecutive first-round knockout victory on the global stage in his bantamweight MMA duel against Lee Jun Hwan.
The Japanese star took the fight to his opposite number from the get-go. From there, it didn’t take him long to shut down the South Korean athlete.
Aoyagi connected with a powerful overhand right that rocked Lee, and immediately followed up with an uppercut and a flurry of left and right hooks.
As Lee crumbled to the canvas, referee Kemp Cheng stepped in and waved off the bout at 2:15 of the first round to improve Aoyagi’s overall resume to 7-2.
Ryu Sees Off Mariano In Tough Opening Contest
Ryu’s grappling was the tale of round one. She capitalized on a failed guillotine attempt by getting on top and taking her Filpino rival’s back, where she delivered a constant stream of ground-and-pound until the end of the stanza.
The Japanese star continued her success on the ground in the second frame, but Mariano brought herself back into the match with her powerful punching when the action returned to the feet.
It was tight coming into the third, but after some back-and-forth stand-up, Ryu got a takedown and peppered her foe with punches, elbows, and knees to seal the decision in a successful ONE debut.