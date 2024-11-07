MMA

Masaaki Noiri To Face Youssef Challouki In Featherweight Kickboxing Bout At ONE Friday Fights 92

The Japanese superstar will welcome the Belgian upstart to ONE on December 20 in Asia primetime.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

Another high-profile kickboxing matchup is confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 92 in Asia primetime on Friday, December 20.

Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri will battle Belgian standout Youssef Challouki in a featherweight contest that airs live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A two-division K-1 Champion before signing with ONE, Noiri suffered a hard-fought decision loss against Thai legend and current #3-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his promotional debut this past June.

The 31-year-old is now hungry to bounce back as he aims to climb the stacked divisional rankings and work toward a World Title opportunity.

Lightning-fast and a true master of technique, Noiri has all the skills to reach the top, but he’ll first have to get past a hard-hitting debutant in Challouki.

The 29-year-old newcomer has employed his high-output attack to make a name for himself on Europe’s ultra-tough professional kickboxing circuit and owns an impressive victory over current ONE star Mohammad Siasarani.

Challouki could make waves on the global stage and announce himself as a contender to watch if he takes out Noiri on December 20.

Keep checking onefc.com for more news and announcements about ONE Friday Fights 92.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather And Pitch Report Of Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Tom Latham Backs Rohit Sharma's Side To Make Strong Comeback After New Zealand's Historic 3-0 Sweep
Football News
  1. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat
  4. Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal, Champions League: Inzaghi Revels In Hosts' Defensive Solidity
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
  4. Supreme Court Says Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can’t Be Changed Midway
  5. Indian Consulate In Canada Cancels Consular Camps Over Security Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival