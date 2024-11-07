Masaaki Noiri To Face Youssef Challouki In Featherweight Kickboxing Bout At ONE Friday Fights 92

Another high-profile kickboxing matchup is confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 92 in Asia primetime on Friday, December 20.
Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri will battle Belgian standout Youssef Challouki in a featherweight contest that airs live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
A two-division K-1 Champion before signing with ONE, Noiri suffered a hard-fought decision loss against Thai legend and current #3-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his promotional debut this past June.
The 31-year-old is now hungry to bounce back as he aims to climb the stacked divisional rankings and work toward a World Title opportunity.
Lightning-fast and a true master of technique, Noiri has all the skills to reach the top, but he’ll first have to get past a hard-hitting debutant in Challouki.
The 29-year-old newcomer has employed his high-output attack to make a name for himself on Europe’s ultra-tough professional kickboxing circuit and owns an impressive victory over current ONE star Mohammad Siasarani.
Challouki could make waves on the global stage and announce himself as a contender to watch if he takes out Noiri on December 20.