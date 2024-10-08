MMA

‘I’m Really Enjoying Fighting In Muay Thai’ – John Lineker Eyeing Big Names After Second Straight Knockout

The longtime MMA star continued to turn heads in the Muay Thai world with a dominant finish at ONE Fight Night 25.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

John “Hands of Stone” Lineker proved once again that his power transcends any rule set at ONE Fight Night 25 on Friday, October 4. 

Just four weeks after his professional Muay Thai debut, the Brazilian slugger made it 2-0 in “the art of eight limbs” with a thunderous knockout over surging striker Alexey Balyko

Balyko was a formidable foe who had raced to a 3-1 slate in ONE, but Lineker’s concussive punches were too much for the Russian as he scored a devastating KO at 2:14 of the opening frame. 

As the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion with a successful 16-year career in the all-around sport, Lineker won’t give up on what he’s built.

At the same time, he loves the freedom to throw his hands without having to think about grapplers trying to spoil his fun. 

“Hands of Stone” told onefc.com

“I want to focus on MMA, but I’m really happy with the opportunity to fight in Muay Thai. 

“I’m really enjoying fighting in Muay Thai, especially because this is just striking so I don’t need to be very worried when they want to take me down and this kind of thing.” 

With back-to-back victories in under a month, Lineker is looking to take a well-deserved break, but he also wants to resume his charge toward the throne in mixed martial arts.  

After getting stopped by Fabricio Andrade in their clash for the bantamweight MMA belt last February, the 34-year-old notched back-to-back wins over Stephen Loman and Kim Jae Woong.  

Other than his loss in a last-minute openweight MMA bout against lightweight Shinya Aoki, the longtime star has been in fine form and is eyeing another shot at the reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion.

Lineker said:

“Right now, I’m thinking about getting some rest and, after that, maybe in March next year, I will come back to fight in MMA. 

“I’d like to have a trilogy against Fabricio Andrade.” 

Lineker Would Love To Face Muay Thai Megastars Rodtang, Superlek 

While it’s clear that John Lineker has unfinished business in MMA, his consecutive KO wins have shaken up the Muay Thai world and sent the imaginations of fans running wild with potential matchups. 

“Hands of Stone” has stirred the pot himself by calling out ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and when he does step back into “the art of eight limbs,” he believes that matchup would deliver fireworks:

“I’ve called Rodtang out already. So now I need to wait to see if the boss will make this happen. If the opportunity to fight him is the next one, let’s fight. Let’s go to war. 

“I always go there for the knockout, to fight, to win, and with Rodtang it wouldn’t be different. I would go there to fight for the win.” 

Just two fights into his new journey in Muay Thai, Lineker doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and greatly respects the stars of the sport.

However, as a former World Champion, he has high expectations of himself, and he wouldn’t turn down the chance to face newly minted ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The Brazilian added: 

“There are many tough men [in this division]. One of them is Superlek. I don’t want to mention any other names, but there are many, many tough men there to fight. 

“I’m a fighter. I would never run from a war. So, I’m building up my career in Muay Thai step by step, but for sure, I would fight him.” 

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief
  2. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
  3. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
  5. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Pile Pressure On ENG On Flat Multan Track
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  3. 429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya
  4. MP Woman Faces 5-Day 'Digital Arrest', Loses Rs 46 Lakh To Fraudsters
  5. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say